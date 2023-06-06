Swara Bhasker Pregnancy; 7 Key Things to Keep in Mind at 4 Months of Pregnancy

Swara Bhasker shared her pregnancy news with her followers, expressing her gratitude and excitement. The renowned Veere Di Wedding actress joyfully announced the impending arrival of her first baby, expressing her feelings of immense blessing and gratitude for the opportunity to welcome a little munchkin into her life.

Accompanied by a caption that read, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world," the expecting mother proudly showcased her baby bump as she posed for the camera. Swara Bhasker radiated joy and anticipation as she embraced this transformative chapter of her life.

Having tied the knot earlier this year, the couple is joyfully preparing to embrace the blessings of parenthood and the addition of a precious new member to their family.