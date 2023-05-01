Sweet and Savoury Mango Recipes to Elevate Your Summer Cooking

RELATED NEWS What You Need To Know About Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Protein In Urine Is A Sign Of Kidney Damage; Check Symptoms, Causes And Treatment With summer approaching, it’s time to start thinking about all the delicious seasonal fruits that come with it, and one of the most beloved is the mango. Juicy, sweet, and fragrant, mangos are a versatile fruit that can be used in a variety of dishes, both savory and sweet. Whether you prefer them sliced up in a salad, blended into a poori, or incorporated into a flavorful curry, there’s no shortage of delicious ways to enjoy mangos. Here are some mouthwatering mango recipes to inspire your summer cooking and help you make the most of this delicious fruit.

Aam Ras Poori

Ingredients for Aam Ras :

Alphonso Mangoes – 500 grams

Cardamom Powder – ½ tsp (ground cardamom)

1 pinch Saffron Strands – 1 pinch (optional)

Raw Sugar or Jaggery – 2 to 3 tsp (as required)

Vanilla Ice Cream – 1 scoops

¼ teaspoon Dry Ginger Powder – ¼ tsp (optional)

Water or Milk – as required (optional)

Making of Aam Ras:

Rinse the alphonso mangoes thoroughly in clean water. Drain all the water and dry them with a clean kitchen towel.

Peel and chop the mangoes

Add the chopped mangoes to a blender. You can also add some sugar or any other sweetener of choice if the mangoes are slightly tangy or sour.

Blend to a smooth pulp. Transfer the mango pulp to a bowl. Add vanilla ice cream, cardamom powder and crushed saffron strands.

Mix very well. To thin the consistency slightly, add some milk (dairy or vegan) or water.

Pour in a container. Cover the container and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to an hour. Or you can serve straightaway in small bowls.

Ingredients for Poori:

Whole Wheat Flour – 360 grams

Melted Ghee – 1 tsp (optional)

Salt – as required

Water – ¾ to 1 cup or add as required

Oil – for frying – as required

Making the Poori Dough:

In a mixing bowl or on your work-surface, take the whole wheat flour, salt and oil or melted ghee.

Add little water at a time and knead well to form a dough. The dough should not be soft but stiff and tight. You can also make a semi-soft dough

Method for Assembling and Rolling:

Divide the dough into small or medium pieces – about 25 to 30. Make into medium sized or slightly small balls.

Spread a bit of oil on both sides of the dough ball. Spreading oil and not dusting with flour helps the oil to stay clean and you won’t see dark burnt

flour particles inside the oil.

Roll the dough evenly into circles of about ¼ inch – neither too thin nor thick.

Place the rolled poori in a plate and cover with a clean kitchen towel, so that they don’t dry up.

Method for Frying:

Heat oil in a deep frying pan or kadai.

When the oil is sufficiently hot then add one poori at a time and fry gently pressing down with the frying spoon or slotted spoon in a circular motion.

Turn over when puffed up and fry till golden brown.

Serve hot poori with aamras.

Mango Mousse Cake

Ingredients for the Base:

Digestive Biscuits – 80 gm

Melted Unsalted Butter – 35 gm

Ingredients for Mousse:

Whipping Cream – 250 ml

Sugar – 50 gm

Gelatine – 15 gm

Mango Puree – 250 gm

Ingredients for Mango Layer:

Mango puree – 120 gm

Gelatine OR Agar Agar Powder – 4 gm

Method:

Crush the digestive biscuits, mix with melted butter. Place it in a cake tin (I use 6-inch tin), press it and chill for 30 minutes.

Blend the mango with 2 tablespoons of water to puree, set aside.

Place the gelatine sheets in cold water, let it soften and drain well. Then put in a bowl of hot water to melt it. Add gelatine into mango puree, mix well.

Beat the whipping cream until soft peak. Then add in mango puree, mix well.

Pour the mixture into the cake tin, then chill for at least 4 hours. You can add some mango cubes inside the mousse if desire.

For the mango layer: use 70ml water mix with 5g gelatine. Then add in 100g mango puree, mix well then pour onto the mousse. Chill in fridge until it all set.

Unmould and decorate it as desire. Enjoy!

Mango Shrimp Salad

Ingredients

Large shrimp – Shrimp should be peeled and de-veined, though I do leave the tails off

Extra virgin olive oil – For cooking the shrimp

Salt – To taste

Pepper powder – To taste

Chili Flakes – To taste

Jalapeno – To taste

Lime juice – Fresh only (no bottled juice)

Mango – A ripe fresh mango peeled

Fresh cilantro – Adds a pop of color and flavor

Lettuce – Chopped lettuce is the base of this quick and easy salad (spinach optional)

Sweet Chili Sauce – For the sweet spicy taste (50 ml)

Method:

Cook the shrimp - Combine shrimp, olive oil, salt and pepper in a bowl. Preheat grill pan to medium-high heat and cook shrimp for 2-3 minutes. Remove from pan and toss with lime juice.

Prepare the salad - In a large bowl combine all other ingredients except for lettuce. Let stand for 20 minutes. Layer lettuce on a serving plate or bowl and add mango mixture.

Serve - Dish out the salad, squeeze lime juice over the salad and serve.

Tips :

Don’t overcook the shrimp - Remove the shrimp from the heat as soon as it’s cooked through, leaving it in a hot pan or continuing to cook it will dry it out.

Grill the shrimp - Feel free to cook this shrimp on the grill instead of in a grill pan! Just put the shrimp on a skewer for easy flipping.

Add more veggies - While I love this salad as it is, you can definitely add more vegetables. Avocado pairs well with mango would add a nice kick.

Allow the mango mixture to rest - For the best flavor, give the mango and other ingredients at least 20 minutes, if not a few more, to sit and soak up all of the flavors.

