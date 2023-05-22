Sweet Summer Delights: 3 Dessert Recipes to Brighten Your Season

Indulge in the delightful world of summer desserts with these tantalizing recipes that are perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth during the warm season. From refreshing fruit-based treats to creamy frozen delights, these recipes are designed to bring a burst of flavor and a touch of coolness to your table. Enjoy the vibrant flavors of juicy berries, tropical fruits, and zesty citrus, as they take center stage in mouthwatering creations. Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue, planning a picnic, or simply seeking a refreshing dessert after a hot day, these summer special desserts are sure to bring joy and deliciousness to every bite. Get ready to embark on a sweet summer adventure!

Here are 3 summer special desserts recipes from Executive Chef Sohail, Radisson Blu Resort and Convention Centre, Karjat

Chocolate Protein Yogurt

Ingredients:

Plain Greek Yogurt – 170 gram Chocolate Protein Powder – 1 teaspoon Unsweetened Coco Powder – 1 tsp Maple Syrup OR Honey – 1-2 teaspoon Cinnamon Powder – a pinch Salt – a pinch (to enhance the flavour of chocolate) Vanilla extract – for taste

Yogurt Topping:

Peanut Butter – ½ tablespoon Peanut Butter Powder – ½ tablespoon Granola – ¼ cup Slice Banana – 1 no Black berries, Raspberries, Strawberries – ¼ cup (fresh or frozen)

Method:

Spoon the yogurt into a bowl. Add 1 scoop of chocolate protein powder, cocoa powder, maple syrup or honey, vanilla extract.

Use a spoon to combine the ingredients. Aggressively mix the ingredients with your spoon until all the powder is incorporated into the yogurt and the yogurt mixture appears fluffy and has a creamy texture. Approx 30 – 40 seconds.

The yogurt is ready to enjoy. Top the yogurt with your favourite toppings: banana slices, frozen or fresh berries, peanut butter, granola, shredded coconut, etc.

Kesar Shrikhand Golgappe

Ingredients for Shrikhand:

Greek Yogurt / Hanged Yoghurt – 900 gm

Sugar – 1 ½ cup Milk – 2 tablespoon

Saffron – 2generous pinches

Green Cardamom – 10 pods (open up the pods and crush the seeds to a fine powder)

Shredded Almonds, Pista and Cashew nuts - for garnishing

Ingredients for Puri:

Rice Flour – ¼ cup

Whole Wheat Flour – ¼ cup

Maida – ¼ cup Water – 5 tablespoon

Salt – pinch Oil for deep frying

Method for making Shrikhand:

Take a muslin cloth/handkerchief and spread it on a bowl. Pour greek yogurt onto the cloth. Bring edges of cloth together, tie it with a string. Hang the cloth and place a bowl below it to drain the excess whey overnight.

Add the saffron to the milk and keep aside.

Transfer the yogurt to a deep bowl. Add sugar, cardamom powder as well as the saffron milk and whisk well until sugar is dissolved and yogurt becomes smooth and creamy.

Garnish with almonds or any other nuts of your choice. Chill for an hour before serving.

Method for making Puri:

Combine rice flour, wheat flour, all purpose flour and salt. Add water little at a time and mix. Knead slowly to form a semi stiff dough. Divide the dough in equal parts.

On a floured surface roll the dough in a thin circle with a rolling pin with help of a cutter cut out circles in the dough. Remove the extra dough and add it to the unused dough.

Gently slide 3 to 4 puri’s into the hot oil in a frying pan and fry till golden brown on both sides. Drain on absorbent paper. Repeat with the remaining dough.

Assembling:

Lightly tap the top of puri with tip of spoon or index finger to make a small hole.

Spoon some shrikhand inside. Pop in your mouth immediately.

Watermelon Pizza

Ingredients

Seedless watermelon slice – 1

Cream Cheese Glaze Softened cream cheese – 150 gm

Greek yoghurt – ½ cup

Powdered sugar – ¼ cup

Fresh squeezed orange juice – 2 tablespoon

Topping Fruit

Diced dragon fruit – 10 gm

Diced plum – 10 gm

Diced kiwi – 10 gm

Slice cherry – 10 gm

Blueberry – 10 gm Mint leaves – 5 gm

Method

In a medium bowl, beat softened cream cheese until nice and smooth. Add the Greek yoghurt and fresh squeezed orange juice and beat until smooth. Add the powdered sugar and mix until completely smooth.

 Slice watermelon about 2 – inches thick and cut them into wedges. Spread a couple tablespoon of the cream cheese glaze on each slice being careful not to have it run off the edge. Add an assortment of cut fruit to the top of the frosting.

 Garnish with fresh mint leaves. Serve immediately.