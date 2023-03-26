As the seasons change, it’s important to modify your skincare regimen to adapt to the different environmental conditions that your skin is exposed to. The transition from winter to summer can be particularly challenging for your skin, as the cold, dry air of winter gives way to the hot, humid conditions of summer. Surabhi Batra, VP, Business, Snapdeal suggested some changes to keep your skincare routine over the summer effortless.

Begin with a gentle cleanser

During the winter months, your skin is exposed to harsh, cold weather that can strip it of its natural oils. In the summer, however, your skin is more likely to come in contact with sweat, dirt, and pollution, which can clog pores and cause breakouts. Go with a mild, water-based cleanser to begin your summer skincare regimen. This will help eliminate pollutants without depleting your skin’s natural oils. Exfoliate regularly

Exfoliation is a crucial step in every skincare regimen, but it becomes even more crucial as the seasons change from winter to summer. Your skin will probably produce more oil and sweat as the summer heat and humidity set in, which can result in clogged pores and breakouts. By frequently exfoliating, dead skin cells can be removed and also helps in unclogging pores and keeping up a fresh and radiant look. Use a lightweight moisturizer

In the winter, it is frequently required to use thick, oil-based moisturisers to keep skin nourished and shielded from the abrasive, dry air. On the other hand, in the summer, a light moisturiser without oils usually works just well. Look for a moisturizer with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid or glycerin, which will help keep your skin hydrated without leaving it feeling oily or heavy. Protect your skin from the sun

Sun protection is vital year-round, but it’s especially important in the summer when the sun’s rays are more intense. If you’re going to be outdoors, wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, and reapply it every two hours. If you intend to spend a lot of time outside, consider bringing a hat and doing your best to stay in the shade. Stay hydrated

Ensuring adequate water intake essential not only essential for general well-being but also for maintaining healthy skin. Water consumption is key for maintaining healthy skin in addition to general wellness. During the summer months, it’s especially important to stay hydrated, as the heat and humidity can cause your skin to lose moisture more quickly. Aim to drink a minimum of eight glasses of water per day, and consider adding a hydrating serum or facial mist to your skincare routine to give your skin an extra boost of hydration.

These suggestions will help you maintain healthy, glowing skin in this transitory phase from winter to summer. Vani Ahuja, Co-Founder and Director, NatureCode, expressed the need to remember that every individual has different skin types and different needs, so it’s vital to pay attention to your skin’s demands and accommodate changes to your skincare routine as necessary.

