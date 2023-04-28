Tackle Your Summer Hair Problems With Brahmi Oil, Here're Its Benefits

The summer season is the harbinger of many hair and skin problems. Due to exposure to sunlight and excessive sweating, it is common to face problems like hair breakage, scalp dryness, dandruff and dry and lifeless hair as well. The sweat clogs the pores of the scalp which leads to itchiness and rashes as well. So, if you are looking for a way to protect your hair and scalp from these damages, then you must include Brahmi hair oil in your haircare regimen right away.

Here are a few benefits of Brahmi hair oil-

Nourishes the hair

Brahmi hair oil is packed with nutrients that are essential for your hair in this sweltering season. The fatty acids and the antioxidants will deep-condition your lifeless and dry hair, which in turn will make your hair soft and strong.

Boosts hair growth

Regular use of Brahmi hair oil helps in accelerating hair growth and nourishes the hair follicles. It also helps in improving blood circulation and promotes the regeneration of healthy hair.

Keeps dandruff away

Due to excessive sweating, our pores tend to get blocked and there are chances of catching a fungal infection. This may lead to dandruff problems, To tackle this, use Brahmi oil.

Prevent UV ray-induced damage

The harmful ultraviolet rays emanating from the sun cause quite some damage to the hair. It makes it dry, dull and lifeless, which leads to hair breakage and can also cause premature greying of hair. This nutrient-filled oil is the perfect solution to prevent hair damage and keep the hair healthy.

Prevents dry scalp

Brahmi oil is excellent in treating a dry scalp. Its antioxidant components rejuvenate the scalp and help against itchiness, dandruff and even split ends.

Use the Brahmi extract with coconut oil and leave it under the sun for around half an hour. You can also choose to heat it slightly on the gas. Make sure you heat up this oil before application. Now, the oil is ready. Apply it on your scalp and massage it lightly. Leave it on for half an hour or you can keep the oil in overnight and shampoo it the next day. For better results, apply it to your tresses every 3 or 4 days.

