CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :HoliPriyanka Chopra Diet PlanMen skincareWomens DayParenting
Home » Lifestyle » Take a Look At PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction Finalists
1-MIN READ

Take a Look At PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction Finalists

Published By: Navneet Vyasan

Associated Press

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 11:40 IST

Mumbai, India

Finalists read from their works at the presentation ceremony in the Great Hall of the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, D.C.

Finalists read from their works at the presentation ceremony in the Great Hall of the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, D.C.

The winner of the $15,000 prize will be announced in early April. Previous recipients include Philip Roth, Ann Patchett and Deesha Philyaw.

Yiyun Li’s novel about the friendship of two girls in post-World War II France, “The Book of Goose,” and Dionne Irving’s “The Islands,” a story collection set everywhere from London to New Jersey, are among the finalists for the PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction.

The other three nominees announced Tuesday by the PEN/Faulkner Foundation are all debut works: Laura Warrell’s polyphonic novel “Sweet, Soft, Plenty Rhythm”; Jonathan Escoffery’s stories of a Jamaican immigrant family, “If I Survive You”; and Kathryn Harlan’s sometimes fantastical stories of women in a world imperiled by climate change, “Fruiting Bodies.”

“With settings that range from Jamaica to Boston to postwar France to realms of the uncanny, this year’s finalists manage to make even familiar worlds feel mysteriously new,” PEN/Faulkner Awards Committee Chair Louis Bayard said in a statement.

“Whether writing in the long or short form, they offer us the gift of deeply examined humanity, as well as definitive evidence that American fiction has lost none of its power to enchant and illuminate.”

The winner of the $15,000 prize will be announced in early April. Previous recipients include Philip Roth, Ann Patchett and Deesha Philyaw.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Navneet Vyasan
Navneet Vyasan, Senior Sub Editor at News18, writes passionately on city, art, culture, theatre, cinema and literature among other topics. He likes to...Read More
first published:March 08, 2023, 11:19 IST
last updated:March 08, 2023, 11:40 IST
Read More