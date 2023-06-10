CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Take Summer Fashion Inspiration From Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone And Kareena Kapoor Khan

Published By: Nishad Thaivalappil

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 18:47 IST

Mumbai, India

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone have never disappointed when it comes to fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone have never disappointed when it comes to fashion (Images: Instagram)

Confused what to wear this summer? Thankfully, we have our favourite celebrities to give us some fashion inspiration

The most versatile and durable piece of clothing in any closet is denim. They are available in a huge variety of colours, shapes, sizes, and designs. While it’s simple to match your favourite jeans with a graphic t-shirt for a casual look or just slay in a sassy denim dress, styling this piece of clothing for different occasions requires a little effort. Thankfully, we have our favourite celebrities to give us some inspiration:

Anushka Sharma’s high fashion statements have always been captivating, but her casual style is the only inspiration we need for smart dressing. In a series of photos uploaded by the actress, she is seen posing in a gorgeous off-shoulder yellow top and a pair of icy blue straight-fit denim. The top had a peplum shape bodice. Her choice of dewy makeup and nude lipstick is too good. We’re definitely taking cues from the actress on how to dress for brunch or get-together with friends.

A denim and t-shirt outfit can never go wrong, and Shraddha Kapoor seems to agree. The paparazzi spotted her in a pair of baggy blue jeans and a bright yellow tank top. The top had a big square neckline and was tucked in loosely. In contrast to the vivid ensemble, she donned white flats and confidently accessorised her look for the day with a sleek stone pendant, enormous silver hoop earrings, and, of course, her oversized black tinted sunglasses.

Denim is a timeless classic. And one can never go wrong when pairing it with a white top. Right? Deepika Padukone. Wearing light blue jeans, socks and a white crop top, the actress looks lovely in this picture. She also added a matching full-sleeved jacket to the ensemble.

Who said you can’t rock a denim-on-denim combo? Ask Kareena Kapoor again. She wore a short-sleeved, dark-coloured shirt that included pockets up front and a button-down collar. It was tucked into fitted, matching jeans. She accessorised her fit with a pair of delicate gold hoop earrings and gleaming pointed heels.

A street-style take on denim was presented by Dahaad actress Sonakshi Sinha. She wore a racy full-sleeve crop jacket that matched her strapless corset-style top. With the jacket and corset, Sonakshi wore a skirt with a thigh-high split that hugged her figure beautifully. The actress added layered necklaces and blingy rings to complete the look.

