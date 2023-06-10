Take Summer Fashion Inspiration From Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone And Kareena Kapoor Khan

The most versatile and durable piece of clothing in any closet is denim. They are available in a huge variety of colours, shapes, sizes, and designs. While it’s simple to match your favourite jeans with a graphic t-shirt for a casual look or just slay in a sassy denim dress, styling this piece of clothing for different occasions requires a little effort. Thankfully, we have our favourite celebrities to give us some inspiration:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma’s high fashion statements have always been captivating, but her casual style is the only inspiration we need for smart dressing. In a series of photos uploaded by the actress, she is seen posing in a gorgeous off-shoulder yellow top and a pair of icy blue straight-fit denim. The top had a peplum shape bodice. Her choice of dewy makeup and nude lipstick is too good. We’re definitely taking cues from the actress on how to dress for brunch or get-together with friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

A denim and t-shirt outfit can never go wrong, and Shraddha Kapoor seems to agree. The paparazzi spotted her in a pair of baggy blue jeans and a bright yellow tank top. The top had a big square neckline and was tucked in loosely. In contrast to the vivid ensemble, she donned white flats and confidently accessorised her look for the day with a sleek stone pendant, enormous silver hoop earrings, and, of course, her oversized black tinted sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Levi’s (@levis)

Denim is a timeless classic. And one can never go wrong when pairing it with a white top. Right? Deepika Padukone. Wearing light blue jeans, socks and a white crop top, the actress looks lovely in this picture. She also added a matching full-sleeved jacket to the ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Who said you can’t rock a denim-on-denim combo? Ask Kareena Kapoor again. She wore a short-sleeved, dark-coloured shirt that included pockets up front and a button-down collar. It was tucked into fitted, matching jeans. She accessorised her fit with a pair of delicate gold hoop earrings and gleaming pointed heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

A street-style take on denim was presented by Dahaad actress Sonakshi Sinha. She wore a racy full-sleeve crop jacket that matched her strapless corset-style top. With the jacket and corset, Sonakshi wore a skirt with a thigh-high split that hugged her figure beautifully. The actress added layered necklaces and blingy rings to complete the look.