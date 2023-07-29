Tamannaah Bhatia Drapes in a High-Slit Falguni Shane Peacock Saree Giving It a Striking Flair

Tamannaah Bhatia delighted her fans today by sharing pictures from a recent photoshoot dressed in a jaw-dropping hot red-coloured saree look. Tamannaah mixed the elegance of traditional wear with the boldness of contemporary style with her ensemble, fit for the modern woman who loves experimenting. She styled the six yards elegantly with minimal accessories and striking makeup. Scroll through to check out the pictures.

Check out her latest post right here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah Bhatia posted images of herself wearing the red-colored embroidered saree to Instagram on Saturday with the remark, “Jailer audio launch! [emojis for heart and fire] PS: Trust @falgunishanepeacockindia to always make you feel your glamorous best! [bomb emoji]." The actor can be seen flashing the Falguni Shane Peacock outfit in the images. If you admired Tamannaah’s appearance, consider adding the saree to your collection of bridal attire. It is ideal for wedding days, Mehendi rituals, and cocktail parties.

Tamannaah’s red saree is embellished with border tassels, elaborate beading, and sparkling sequin embellishments. The pre-draped dress has a floor-length train, a mermaid silhouette that hugs the actor’s attractive figure, a sheer overlay, a thigh-high front slit, and a pleated pallu. Tamannaah paired the sari with a bralette-style shirt that had three embellished straps, glistening sequin accents, beaded tassels on the hem, a bustier-styled front, a fitting shape, an over-the-body embellished clasp, and a plunging sweetheart neckline emphasising her decolletage.

Tamannaah completed the eye-catching look with gold stiletto shoes and hanging earrings. Tamannaah’s final glam options included winged eyeliner, delicate eye makeup, rouged cheeks, darker brows, mascara on the lashes, light contouring, beaming highlighter, mauve lip tint, and radiant complexion. The outfit was completed with an open wavy hairstyle with a side part and some tousling.

How do you feel about Tamannaah Bhatia’s ethnic yet contemporary appearance?