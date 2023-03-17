Tamannaah Bhatia Looks 'Ahead Of The Curve' At Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia is an absolute showstopper. The actress recently walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2023, and her ensemble was a complete head-turner. Tamannaah constantly raises the fashion bar with her impeccable sense of style. The actress can slay any look, from a luxurious red carpet gown to a pretty ethnic outfit. At fashion week, she walked down the runway in a black dress from the fashion house Nirmooha. The actress’ black gown featured a plunging neckline, corset designs, and sleeveless detailing on the shoulder starps. The dress had embellished accents throughout its length as well. The bodycon dress nicely accentuated her curves. She captioned her photos, “Always ahead of the curve." Her entire look was managed by fashion stylist Mohit Rai.

Check out her look here:

Tamannaah walked the Lakme Fashion Week stage with her hair styled in wavy curls with a side part. She wore nude eyeshadow, subtle lipstick, black winged eyeliner, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, and contoured cheeks, which enhanced her features for the show.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s sartorial sense of fashion is unmissable. A few days ago, she looked mesmerising in a lovely blue netted saree. She had posted some pictures of herself and added heavy Indian jewellery to her translucent saree to give it a more traditional look. “Blue-ming" is what Tamannah wrote in the caption. The saree was covered in beautiful silver flower embroidery. She paired the saree with a blouse of the same hue, which featured a large, plunging U-neckline, and heavy silver embroidery on the sleeves with a large cutout. Her customary gold jewellery, which haad some of the best vintage cuts, added the glam factor to her appearance.

Tamannaah Bhatia styled her hair in gentle wavy curls with a centre part and used a blush pink lipstick hue, a nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, some kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes and contoured cheekbones to complete her look for the day. The outfits worn by the actress are always stunning and give wardrobe goals to fashion enthusiasts.

