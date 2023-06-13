Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma: How They Became The Hottest Couple In B-Town

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are the new IT couple in town. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have officially confirmed their romantic relationship, which started during the filming of Lust Stories 2. Addressing the dating rumors surrounding them, Tamannaah emphasized that being attracted to a co-star solely because of their profession is unlikely. She mentioned having worked with numerous co-stars and believes that developing feelings for someone is a personal matter unrelated to their profession. Essentially, she stated that one’s reasons for developing feelings for someone cannot be solely attributed to their career.

Here’s how their relationship blossomed:

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma created a buzz when a video of them celebrating the New Year at a private party in Goa went viral. In the video, the couple was captured engaging in intimate moments, including what appeared to be kissing and cuddling, which garnered significant attention and made headlines. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma first crossed paths on the sets of Lust

Stories 2, a follow-up to the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories released in 2018. In this sequel, their segment will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

According to reports, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma quickly developed a strong connection while filming their segment for Lust Stories 2 at Mehboob Studios in Bandra.

After celebrating the New Year in Goa, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were seen returning to Mumbai late Tuesday night. Although they arrived in the city together, they chose to leave the airport separately.

Following the viral video of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma celebrating the New Year, internet users took to digging out photos of Varma from Bhatia’s birthday party in December.

In a previous instance during December, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were sighted attending Dilijit Dosanjh’s concert together.

The emerging couple in the Bollywood industry has garnered immense support from their fans, who are actively cheering for them. Many fans expressed their delight for the couple, with one remarking, “They’re quite open about it. Looks like they don’t intend to keep their relationship a secret." Another fan shared, “I’m currently invested in this love story. Wishing you all the best, Tamannaah!" Some fans even referred to Vijay Varma as “lucky" to be in a relationship with Tamannaah.