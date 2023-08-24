Tamannaah Bhatia’s Underbust Corset Is A Game Changer in Celebrity Styling

Tamannaah Bhatia graced the special screening of her much-awaited series Aakhri Sach looking comfortably chic. The highlight of her alluring look was the underbust corset she wore over a shirt and blue wide leg pants.

Tamannaah continued her love for corsets with the magma sculpted underbust corset in galaxy designed by British-Indian fashion designer Nikita Karizma. Nikita’s unique and exquisite creations have been adorned and loved by celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Lady Gaga, Kylie Jenner, Winnie Harlow and Gwen Stefani.

With corsets being one of her iconic creations, the design styled on Tamannaah was from Nikita Karizma’s SS23 collection which took three months to develop from design to production samples.

Describing Tamannaah’s unique look, Nikita Karizma says, “Tamannaah [Bhatia] looks so fashion forward and chic wearing a Nikita Karizma corset design. I love the pop of electric blue styled over a shirt with wide leg pants styled by Mohit Rai. This is a unique resort wear look to take you into the evening, perfect against a tropical skyline.”

Styled by celebrity stylish Mohit Rai, Nikita credits him for bringing her designs to India. Elated with his and Tamannaah support, Nikita adds, “I am very appreciative that Tamannaah [Bhatia] and Mohit Rai have supported an Indian designer based in London and am grateful we can celebrate Indian designers on a global fashion scene. Mohit Rai is the first stylist based in India to discover me and bring my designs back home.”

Matching the dramatic Mumbai skyline, the radiant sculpted corset beautifully blended modern allure with vintage-inspired elegance. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the underbust corset top features a lace-up back. Tamannaah exuded grace and glamour and caught our attention with this chic look.

Apart from the impeccable styling, Tamannaah hair was styled by Ratanti Pramanik and makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Billy Manik. Tamannaah completed her look with jewellery from Outhouse Jewellery.

Tamannaah’s Aakhri Sach, which is a crime investigation thriller series, is set to be released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 25, 2023. The special screening was attended by celebrities including Vijay Varma, Sonam Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Abhishek Banerjee and Eijaz Khan among others.