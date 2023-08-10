Tamil Nadu's Aadi Krithigai Festival: Celebrating Lord Muruga's Birth And Divine Significance

Aadi Krithigai, a significant festival in the Tamil calendar, marks a celebration deeply intertwined with spirituality and devotion. Observed either at the end of July or the beginning of August, this year’s festival fell on August 9. Dedicated to Lord Muruga, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, Aadi Krithigai holds a special place in the hearts of the Tamil people, particularly those who visit Murugan Temples in Tamil Nadu to mark this auspicious occasion.

The origins of the Aadi Krithigai Festival trace back to the birth story of Lord Muruga as narrated in the Skanda Purana. Legend has it that Lord Muruga was born from the divine potency of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva’s all-seeing third eye. His first appearance in the mortal realm occurred on the day of Aadi Krithigai. Hindu scriptures detail how Lord Muruga took birth in six separate forms, and later, in a manifestation of maternal care and divine intervention, Goddess Parvati combined these forms into one entity with six heads on the day of Aadi Krithigai.

The festival name itself derives from Krittikas, the six stars of the Pleiades constellation, each of whom was blessed with and nurtured one of Lord Muruga’s forms. The interconnectedness of these divine stories and the celestial elements adds depth to the festival’s significance.

At its core, Aadi Krithigai reverberates with the celebration of the sacred bond between mother and child. Lord Muruga, also known as Karthikeya, is the beloved second son of Goddess Parvati. Revered as the embodiment of both beauty and valour, Muruga is honoured through various rituals and practices on this special day. Murugan temples across Tamil Nadu conduct special poojas, abhishekams (ritualistic bathing of the deity), and yagams (sacred fire ceremonies) to honour and seek the blessings of Lord Muruga. Many devotees also embark on Kavadi yatras, where they carry offerings to the temples as a token of their devotion.

The celebration further encompasses the decoration of Murugan temples, also known as Skanda and Shanmukha temples, with intricate designs and offerings of milk, panchamrutham (a mixture of milk, honey, curd, ghee, and sugar), and rice.

On the day of Aadi Krithigai, the devout begin their day with an early bath and the purification of their prayer rooms or sacred spaces. Offering a bowl of rice flour signifies reverence to Lord Muruga. Lighting a ghee lamp and presenting flowers and fruits are accompanied by the recitation of sacred hymns like Kanda Sasti Kavasam or Shanmuga Kavasam.

Fasting is a common practice on Aadi Krithigai. Devotees observe total or Nirjala fasting, refraining from consuming any food. Those in need of sustenance may consume food without salt. The observance of fasting is not only a spiritual practice but also a reflection of the inner devotion and connection with Lord Muruga.