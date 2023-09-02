Tanya Ghavri: Dhoom Dhaam Is A More Wholesome Show This Year | Exclusive

Everybody’s welcome to the Dhoom Dhaam Trunk Show, as it opens its doors to a treasure trove of style from across India. A labour of love and crafted with care, the dazzling 7th edition is curated by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri along with producer and director Ashi Dua.

With the aim of bringing festive and wedding celebrations under one roof, Dhoom Dhaam will be showcased in India and Dubai. Presenting a more wholesome show this year, the Dhoom Dhaam Trunk Show will shine a light on talented designers, including both well-known names and emerging talents. From bridal wear, and trousseau collections to festive clothing, there’s something for everyone at the new edition.

In conversation with News18, celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri talks about curating this year’s edition with Ashi Dua, celebrating designers from across India and about having no qualms giving styling tips at the trunk show.

In its 7th edition, what should one expect at this year’s Dhoom Dhaam Trunk Show?

This year’s Dhoom Dhaam Trunk Show, unlike the previous ones, is more curated for everyone. It’s been curated keeping in mind not just brides and the bride’s or groom’s families but it is also for people who are attending destination weddings or festivities such as Ganesh Utsav, Diwali etc. So, I think it’s just a more wholesome show this year.

They say it takes a village to put an event together, who has been your pillar of strength in all 7 editions?

My pillar of strength would have to be Ashi Dua and Disha Shah. They are the force behind Dhoom Dhaam. And the whole DD (dhoom dhaam) girls team who are awesome and I don’t think it would be possible to put it together without them.

With the influx of social media in terms of trends and what styles work, has it become more challenging to curate the trunk show?

Every year trends change, and styles change. Each year the requirements and the atmosphere are very different. So, honestly, I think the fact that it’s challenging is interesting because it keeps it new, keeps it fresh. Every year when I curate the show, there are certain demographics that I keep in mind, for instance, the time of year matters, the city matters. I think all these things are important. Lastly, with social media and influencers, it has become even more interesting.

With designers from across India showcasing, are there any new additions to this year’s trunk show?

The best part of Dhoom Dhaam is that we are always looking for new cool designers in India who are wearable, doing incredible work, and most importantly super duper affordable. That’s Dhoom Dhaam’s USP. We always have brands that you may not have heard of or they are not very big on social media but we would like to give them the platform and put them in the forefront. If you come to Dhoom Dhaam you will always find a new cool designer that you have not heard of and is also super affordable.

As a renowned stylist with some of the best celebrity clients, out of habit do you sometimes end up giving styling tips to buyers who attend the trunk show?

I am so used to giving styling tips. However, I don’t like to disturb them because they have their own shopping thought process. But if somebody comes up to me during the show and wants to ask me for my advice or wants to ask me what to buy then I am happy to oblige. There have been times when I am at a stall, and the designer will ask me styling tips for their products. So if someone asks me I am very happy to give advice because that’s what I do for a living, so I love it.

Do you stick to a particular theme every year and if yes, what theme are you going with this year?

The theme for every year is festive, fun, celebration and weddings and that’s what we are sticking to this year as well.

Message for shoppers looking forward to the Dhoom Dhaam Trunk Show.

Just come enjoy the day. Come with your girls, come with your family, and shop a way at the trunk show. There’s something for everyone in all price points, starting literally from 800 INR to 60-70,000 INR. We have an interesting curation of clothes, accessories, shoes, bags and home decor. You will find me and my team too at the show. You might also discover a brand you love.

You’ll find brands such as Sukriti & Akriti, Mahima Mahajan, Rashi Kapoor, and Ritika Malhotra, as well as labels like Deepika Nagpal, Usha Bagri, and Aarti Sethia. This trunk show is all about curated collections, and there’s more creativity from designers and brands like Megha Bansal, Cuin, Immri, Joolry by Karishma Mehra, and others too.

The Dhoom Dhaam Trunk Show by Celebrity Stylist Tanya Ghavri and Ashi Dua kickstarts on September 2, at St. Regis Hotel, Mumbai from 10 am onwards. The other city shows include: Ludhiana: September 25, 2023, Hyatt Regency; Delhi: September 27, 2023, The Ashok; Dubai: October 7, 2023, Taj Business Bay; Hyderabad: 18 October 2023, Taj Krishna.