Tap into Togetherness: The Ultimate Guide to Bonding Over Beer

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: August 04, 2023, 05:50 IST

New Delhi, India

This International Beer Day, embark on a journey of reconnection as you raise your glasses with those who've slipped away

International Beer Day 2023: Beer enchants beyond merriment; it possesses the ability to unlock solutions to life's quandaries

Beer, the age-old catalyst of camaraderie, holds the power to unite hearts and weave the tapestry of cherished memories.

With a single sip, tensions fade away and lighter moments take the spotlight. Beer enchants beyond merriment; it possesses the ability to unlock solutions to life’s quandaries. This International Beer Day, embark on a journey of reconnection as you raise your glasses with those who’ve slipped away. Let’s toast to the profound art of rekindling friendships and celebrating the spirit of togetherness.

  1. Express Your Passion and Reunite with TAG Beer
    TAG Premium Beer embodies boldness, rich flavors, and a robust profile, offering an intense yet remarkably smooth palate experience. Designed to ignite the spirit of expression, this beer serves as the perfect companion when you embark on a journey of heartfelt communication with your long-lost loved ones.
  2. Bring out the monkey within you with Bira91
    Deep within each of us resides a playful and amiable creature, but we often reveal it only in the presence of certain individuals. Crafted in India, this beer aims to coax out our hidden selves, encouraging us to embrace our inner creature and reconnect joyfully with old friends.
  3. Speak your mind with Kati Patang
    Renowned for crafting its beer with pristine, crystal-clear Himalayan spring water, Kati Patang has its roots firmly planted in Bhutan. Sitting across your old buddy, a plethora of thoughts will flood your mind. Embrace this moment and fearlessly express your thoughts to your old pals as you savor the liberating taste of Kati Patang.
  4. Smile out loud with Susegado
    Susegado, a craft beer label hailing from Goa, embraces the essence of unhurried happiness. Share the joy with your friends, as Susegado spreads cheer and uplifts your spirits in the pursuit of blissful moments together.
  5. Indulge in engaging conversations with BeeYoung
    BeeYoung, a remarkably mild brew, offers the perfect touch of crispness, making it a sessionable beer despite its 7.2 percent ABV! Whether you’re catching up for hours or enjoying multiple rounds, BeeYoung guarantees a light and delightful drinking experience for your get-together.

About the Author
Swati Chaturvedi
Swati Chaturvedi loves to write about everything lifestyle. From food to travel to decor and relationships, this is her jam!...Read More
