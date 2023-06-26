Tara Sutaria Steps Out In White Midi Dress And Checkered Umbrella This Rainy Season

The monsoon has finally arrived, with rain pouring in all day long and black clouds covering the entire skyscape. It’s time to revamp our wardrobes to make them more suitable for the damp and humid weather. Tara Sutaria has the ideal inspiration for us about what to wear this season as she steps out in a comfortable morning midi dress. This ensemble is a must have in your closet.

Tara Sutara’s recent outfit is from the clothing brand Zara and is available on their website for a cost of Rs 3,990. The white midi dress features noodle straps, a deep V-neckline that reveals Tara’s décolletage, a backless design, a cinched design beneath the bust, and a flowy silhouette towards the bottom. She accessories her look with a luxurious Louis Vuitton box chain bag, delicate earrings, a sleek bracelet, rings, and embellished black sandals. The highlight was the checkered blue and yellow umbrella which had a subtle colour contrast to the attire.

Last but not least, Tara kept her makeup simple, which included kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, a glossy mauve lip colour, rouged cheekbones, a dewy base, feathered brows, and light eye shadow. She completed her rainy-day look with an open, centre-parted hairstyle.

Earlier, Tara Sutaria shared pictures in bold street style posing with a bike. The actress wore a black bralette that had a wide U-neckline and thin straps. She paired it with trousers in a lighter shade of brown that had a bottom closure and side pockets. The pants had a straight fit and accentuated her waistline. To layer up her outfit for the day, Tara went for a black full-sleeved denim jacket that has a button closure and a distressed design on the hemline.

The actress ditched all accessories and went for a nude matte look. She wore a subtle pink eyeshadow, with kohl, and mascara. She made her eyebrows, used some blush, and used fine contours. Lastly, she chose a light matte lip colour that blended well with makeup, and her hair was left loose.

Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday. She was last seen in Ek Villain Returns. She is working on her upcoming movie, Apurva.