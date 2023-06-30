Tarun Tahiliani Redefining Indian Craftsmanship One Timeless Silhouette at a Time

Tarun Tahiliani’s fashion is timeless. And Bollywood divas love adorning his creations. Rich in Indian crafts with a contemporary approach, each silhouette celebrates modern India at its best.

From elegant sarees to crystal gowns, every Tarun Tahiliani silhouette resonates with a contemporary Indian woman’s style quotient. With stars including Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, and Sobhita Dhulipala among others adorning Tarun’s ensembles and celebrating his urban aesthetics, here’s a look at the craftsmanship of this legendary designer.

KRITI SANON

An epitome of grace and elegance, Kriti Sanon made a striking appearance at the Adipurush screening in an elegant saree. The taupe-printed saree in satin organza featured hand-embroidered borders which were enhanced with pearl tassels. Paired with a chantilly blouse adorned with matching borders, the ensemble showcased a perfect amalgamation of traditional artistry and contemporary aesthetics.

DISHA PATANI

Disha Patani dazzles in a black silver sheer corset featuring hand embroidery and a crystal scatter all over the top. The glamorous corset is paired with a draped skirt. A dramatic drape and sparkle makes this silhouette a bold, edgy and sexy piece of art presented in true Tarun Tahliani style.

KEERTHY SURESH

You know it is a Tarun Tahiliani design when the blouse in the ensemble stands out. Keerthy Suresh looks ethereal in a multi-coloured printed lehenga paired with a matching printed dupatta. The off-shoulder blouse is enhanced with kashida embroidery and is the highlight of this gorgeous piece. The floral prints on the lehenga and dupatta add a colourful twist to the ensemble making it perfect for destination weddings.

SOBHITA DHULIPALA

A colourful riot just like her charming personality, Sobhita Dhulipala shines bright in a pink-purple anarkali in a sheer silk dupion that features an embroidered kashida bodice with French knots and sequins. The highlight of this vibrant piece is the crinkled ghera skirt that is uplifted with gold gota work and tassels. The look is completed with a handwoven chanderi dupatta and churidar pants.

SHRIYA SARAN

Shriya Saran struck gold with this one of a kind silhouette. The gold sculpted and draped gown in metallic crinkle tulle is not just glamorous but also celebrates Shriya’s gorgeous personality to the T. The halter neck and backless design adds oomph to the overall look. Sparkling with crystals all over, the gown on Shriya sets a vintage tone to the silhouette.