Taylor Swift Flaunts Rs 8k Bangles From An Indian Brand In Her Music Video 'Karma'

Taylor Swift’s latest music video ‘Karma’ featuring Ice Spice from her album ‘Midnight’ is the latest obsession of the internet. While some people love the visuals of the song, others find the lyrics extremely relatable. However, there is one thing that everyone agrees on and that is, Taylor looks phenomenal throughout the video and one can hardly take their eyes off of her.

The singer is seen sporting some fantastic outfits throughout the video but what caught the attention of her Indian fans is a simple pair of gold-plated bangles. Yes, you heard that right, Taylor was indeed wearing a pair of sleek bangles from an Indian brand called, ‘Misho Designs’ by Suhani Parekh.

Check out the bangles-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhani Parekh (@misho_designs)

The International sensation paired this 22k gold-plated bangles with a shimmery metallic golden outfit that allowed her to flaunt her toned mid-riff. From the hair to the makeup, absolutely everything was perfect to the core.

Coming back to the bangles, they come in a set of 3 and are priced at Rs. 8,755 which if converted in dollars is $105.95 which as fans commented is quite a reasonable price.

Swifties (for those in the unknown, Taylor Swift fans are called as Swifties) in India were overjoyed to see her opt for bangles from this much beloved brand in India. While one fan commented on the post saying, “I’m living for the hope of it all that taylor comes India for The Eras Tour," there was another sweet commented that said, “Is this an easter egg for The Era’s Tour in India?"

Not just Taylor Swift but other international names like Kendall Jenner, Zendaya, Beyonce and Kim Kardashian too have sported stunning pieces of jewellery from this brand and seem to literally swear by them.