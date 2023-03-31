Tejasswi Prakash’s Leather Co-ord Set Is Perfect for Your Next Outing With Friends

Tejasswi Prakash is undeniably one of the most fashionable stars in the Indian television industry. Like always, Tejasswi Prakash once again raised the fashion bar in a leather co-ord set. The actress posted a few pictures on her Instagram handle and teased her followers with a caption, “Take a dose of me."

Check out Tejasswi’s latest outfit here:

Tejasswi Prakash’s ensemble is a mix of bold cuts set in a vibrant shade and is a fresh addition to the trend of coordinated outfits. She chose her trendy leather outfit from the clothing brand label by Dimple Shroff. She sported a leather base co-ord that featured a sleek bralette top and straight-fit pants. Tejasswi paired her outfit with transparent nude heels and a bracelet. She tied her hair in a bun, and for her makeup, she chose to keep it minimal with a shimmery base, drawn eyebrows, eyeliner, and a glossy pink lip tint.

Earlier, Tejasswi Prakash made heads turn in a gorgeous yellow gown. She chose this outfit for the BH Style Icons 2023, where the actress won the Most Stylist TV Actor Award (Female). Tejasswi Prakash decided to ditch dark hues for the occasion and opted for a yellow dress with a thigh-high slit. She was dressed in a sleeveless yellow dress by Ranbir Mukherjee. She enhanced her red carpet look with silver and blue hanging earrings and rings by Shaleena Nathani. Tejasswi kept her makeup simple, going for nude lips and gloss, soft eyes, and a contoured face.

Tejesswi Prakash has a way to turn casual outfits into a noteworthy fashion statement. Recently, the actress adorned shorts and a top look with a twist. She paired casual denim shorts with a shiny golden tank-style top. She polished her look with bold makeup and deep red lip colour and kept her hair open in loose, carefree waves.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash will be soon seen alongside Karan Parab in the Marathi movie “School College Ani Life." The movie, which also stars Jitendra Joshi in a key role, is co-produced by Rohit Shetty, Pavitra Gandhi, and Vivek Shah. Vihan Suryavanshi’s film will be released in theatres this April. Currently, Tejasswi is playing the title role in Ekta Kapoor’s popular series Naagin 6.

