Telugu Language Day 2023: History, Significance, and Impact of Telugu Cinema

TELUGU LANGUAGE DAY 2023: The state of Andhra Pradesh celebrates the Telugu Language Day every year on August 29, which is also the birth anniversary of Telugu poet Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy. On this day, the government of Andhra Pradesh extends funds and honours for the betterment of Telugu language. The day is coordinated by the Department of Culture on behalf of the government. The Telugu language is the largest member of the Dravidian language family. At the beginning of the 21st century, more than 75 million people spoke Telugu.

Any society’s popular culture is characterised by the shared ideals and themes it strives to establish. One medium through which the culture can be viewed is cinema. Along with portraying a society’s reality, cinema also aids in assessing social norms, values, rituals, and beliefs.

Telugu cinema, which has had a major impact on popular culture not just in the area but also globally, is one of the most significant features of Telugu culture.

Telugu cinema, often referred to as Tollywood, has a history that spans over a century. It has evolved from its early days of silent films to becoming one of the largest film industries in India. Telugu cinema or Tollywood is one of the three largest film industries in terms of the number of films produced every year. It has impactful performances containing dynamic storytelling and vibrant visuals.

Telugu movies have played an important role in understanding and depicting the life, society and culture of Telugus as an authentic art form of the society. The depiction is not restricted to the life in native states of Andhra and Telangana but to the society at larger level.

Telugu cinema has carved a niche for itself in the global film culture for its profound impact on shaping and influencing popular culture in various ways. For many people, the introduction of iconic fashion trends and styles by Telugu cinema have become part of everyday life. From copying their clothing to hairstyles, actors and actresses often set trends that are emulated by the masses.

Also certain dialogues and phrases used in Telugu films have found their way into everyday language. These linguistic elements have become part of the cultural dictionary, fostering a sense of connection among people. Telugu films are known for their catchy music and elaborate dance sequences. Songs from these films often become chart-toppers and are played at events, weddings, and celebrations.

Telugu film actors often enjoy a cult-like following. Fans not only admire their favourite actors but also try to emulate their personalities and lifestyles. With films dubbed and released in different languages, Telugu cinema has gained international recognition. This global reach has introduced Telugu culture and values to audiences around the world.