Tequila Cocktails: Beyond Margaritas & Shots

Tequila has a rich history dating back centuries, and its popularity has only continued to grow. While the margarita has long been the go-to cocktail for tequila lovers, there are now a plethora of other delicious and unique options to explore. Tequila’s distinct earthy and semi-sweet flavour, derived from the agave plant, makes it a versatile ingredient in cocktails. From smoky to fruity, there are many ways to experiment with tequila and discover new flavour combinations. So why not branch out from the classic margarita and try one of the many delicious tequila cocktails available today?

Here are a few tequila cocktails that you can try today.

The Classic Paloma

Paloma is a refreshing cocktail that is typically made with Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila and Grapefruit Soda or Grapefruit Juice. It is a popular drink in Mexico and is often served over ice with a salt rim on the glass. This cocktail is a refreshing and tangy cocktail that is perfect for warm weather or anytime you want a flavourful and easy-to-make drink. This cocktail typically requires only a few ingredients, which are readily available in most supermarkets.

Recipe:

To start, you will need 2 ounces of Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila. Next, you will need 3 ounces of Grapefruit Soda or Grapefruit Juice. To add some tanginess to the drink, add half a lime juice. This adds a fresh citrus flavor to the cocktail and balances the sweetness of the grapefruit soda. To make the salt rim, moisten the rim of your glass with a lime wedge and then dip the rim into salt. This gives the cocktail a little bit of extra flavour and also makes it look more attractive.

Finally, garnish the cocktail with a slice of grapefruit for an added burst of flavour and a touch of elegance.

Hibiscus Cooler

The Hibiscus Cooler is a refreshing and unique tequila cocktail that blends Hibiscus flavours from the cordial mixed with 1800 Tequila Reposado, Lime Juice, and Sparkling Water. This cocktail is perfect for summer nights when you want to sit outside and enjoy the sweet summer air. Overall, Hibiscus Cooler is a must-try for anyone looking for a creative and delicious tequila cocktail.

Recipe:

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add 2 oz of 1800 Tequila Reposado to the shaker, and 2 oz of Hibiscus Cordial to the shaker. Squeeze the juice of half a lime into the shaker. Shake the ingredients well until the cocktail shaker feels frosty. Strain the cocktail into a glass filled with ice. Top the cocktail with sparkling water. Garnish the cocktail with a hibiscus flower. Serve and enjoy!

Cuervo Kombucha

Cuervo Kombucha is a unique and refreshing drink perfect for those looking for a creative twist on their usual tequila cocktail. This drink is made with Kombucha, a fermented tea known for its health benefits, and mixed with Jose Cuervo Especial Reposado Tequila, Lime Juice, and Honey for a sweet and tangy flavour. The herbal taste of the Kombucha perfectly complements the sharpness of the tequila, making it a dangerously drinkable beverage that is perfect for entertaining or relaxing.

Recipe:

In a cocktail shaker, add the Jose Cuervo Especial Reposado, lime juice, and honey. Shake well to combine and dissolve the honey. Add ice to the shaker and shake again for 10-15 seconds. Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice. Top with the kombucha and stir gently to combine. Garnish with fresh herbs, such as mint or thyme, and serve.

Mexican Old Fashioned

Mexican Old Fashioned is a creative twist on the classic cocktail, made with 1800 Tequila Añejo instead of whiskey. This five-ingredient drink is perfect for tequila lovers who want to try something new. While some may argue that you cannot improve on an Old Fashioned, this south-of-the-border spin on the classic drink may just change your mind. If you are looking for a unique and delicious tequila cocktail, the Mexican Old Fashioned is worth trying.

Recipe:

In a mixing glass or cocktail shaker, add 3 oz of the 1800 Tequila Añejo, half agave syrup, 3 dashes of Angostura bitters, and 4 dashes of orange bitters. Fill the mixing glass or shaker with ice. Stir or shake the mixture until well chilled. Strain the mixture into a chilled glass filled with ice. Garnish with a twist of orange peel.

Strawberry Jojito

Strawberry Jojito is a refreshing and fruity twist on the classic Mojito cocktail. This cocktail is made with fresh Strawberries, Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila, Mint, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, and Soda. The rim of the glass is coated with Tajin seasoning, which adds a spicy kick to the drink. The combination of sweet strawberries and tangy lime juice creates a perfect balance of flavors.

Recipe:

In a cocktail shaker, muddle 3 sliced strawberries and 4-6 mint leaves until they are well crushed and fragrant. Add 2 oz of Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila, 1 oz of lime juice, and 1 oz of simple syrup to the shaker. Fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously until the cocktail is well chilled. Strain the mixture into a highball glass filled with ice. Top the glass with soda. Garnish the cocktail with strawberry and mint leaves.

In conclusion, tequila drinks are an excellent way to spice up your drinking experience. There is a tequila drink out there for everyone, from traditional Margaritas to hot and sour Palomas. So the next time you feel like a cocktail, think about picking up some tequila and attempting one of these delectable concoctions.

