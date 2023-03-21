The Benefits of Vitamin C for Your Summer Skincare Routine

Summer is the perfect time to get out and enjoy the sun. However, the sun can be harsh on your skin, causing damage and premature aging. One way to combat this is by adding Vitamin C to your skincare routine. Vitamin C has numerous benefits for your skin, including protection from the sun’s harmful rays, reducing fine lines and wrinkles, and brightening your complexion. Priya Bhandari, Head of training, Skeyndor shares the benefits of using vitamin C for your summer skincare routine.

Protection from the Sun

One of the most significant benefits of Vitamin C for your skin is its ability to protect against the sun’s harmful rays. It acts as an antioxidant, neutralizing free radicals that can cause damage to your skin cells. Free radicals are produced when your skin is exposed to the sun and other environmental factors like pollution and smoking.

Vitamin C also helps to boost your skin’s natural defenses, making it more resistant to damage from the sun. It is essential to use broad-spectrum sunscreen in conjunction with Vitamin C to maximize protection from the sun.

Reduces Fine Lines and Wrinkles

Vitamin C is a powerful anti-aging ingredient that can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It promotes collagen production, which is essential for maintaining your skin’s elasticity. Collagen is a protein that gives your skin its structure and keeps it looking firm and youthful.

As you age, collagen production slows down, leading to the formation of fine lines and wrinkles. By using Vitamin C, you can help stimulate collagen production and reduce the signs of aging.

Brightens Your Complexion

Another benefit of Vitamin C is its ability to brighten your complexion. It can help even out your skin tone by reducing the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation. Vitamin C also promotes cell turnover, which helps to reveal brighter, more radiant skin.

How to Incorporate Vitamin C into Your Skincare Routine

There are several ways to incorporate Vitamin C into your skincare routine. You can use a Vitamin C serum, a concentrated formula that can be applied directly to your skin. Serums are typically lightweight and fast-absorbing, making them an excellent choice for summer.

“Another way to use Vitamin C is using a moisturizer containing this ingredient. Moisturizers are a great way to hydrate your skin while providing additional benefits like protection from the sun,” adds Bhandari.

Finally, you can use a Vitamin C-infused face mask to boost your skin. Face masks are an excellent way to pamper your skin and give it the nutrients it needs to look its best.

Adding vitamin C to your summer skincare routine can benefit your skin. It can protect against the sun’s harmful rays, reduce the signs of aging, and brighten your complexion. “With so many ways to incorporate Vitamin C into your routine, finding a product that works for you is easy. So, go ahead and give it a try and see the difference it can make for your skin, signs off Bhandari.

