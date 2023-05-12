CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayNurses Day 2023Janhvi KapoorWorld Cocktail DayMother's Day 2023
Home » Lifestyle » The Dark Side Of Dating: 6 Things That Can Hurt You
2-MIN READ

The Dark Side Of Dating: 6 Things That Can Hurt You

Published By: Nishad Thaivalappil

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 19:16 IST

Mumbai, India

It's important to recognize that dating involves taking a chance on someone and putting ourselves out there, which can be scary and uncertain (Image: Shutterstock)

It's important to recognize that dating involves taking a chance on someone and putting ourselves out there, which can be scary and uncertain (Image: Shutterstock)

Despite our best efforts to find a compatible partner and build a healthy relationship, we can still experience heartbreak, rejection, and disappointment

When it comes to dating, it is important to be aware of the potential risks and pitfalls that can arise. It can be a wonderful and exciting experience, but also risky and vulnerable at the same time. Despite our best efforts to find a compatible partner and build a healthy relationship, we can still experience heartbreak, rejection, and disappointment. It’s important to recognize that dating involves taking a chance on someone and putting ourselves out there, which can be scary and uncertain. While getting hurt is never pleasant, it can also be a valuable learning experience that teaches us about ourselves, our values, and our needs in a relationship.

top videos

    There are certain things which you need to be careful about, while in a relationship, that can hurt you while dating:

    • Rejection
      Rejection is a common part of the dating experience. Whether it’s someone not returning your calls, cancelling a date, or telling you they’re not interested, rejection can be painful. It can make you feel unlovable and inadequate, but it’s important to remember that rejection is not a reflection of your worth as a person.
    • Infidelity
      Infidelity is a betrayal of trust that can leave you feeling hurt, angry, and confused. Whether it’s emotional or physical, infidelity can cause lasting damage to a relationship. It can make you question your own judgment and make it difficult to trust others in the future.
    • Incompatibility
      Incompatibility is a common reason why many relationships don’t work out. When you and your partner have different values, goals, or lifestyles, it can lead to constant conflict and frustration. It’s important to be honest with yourself and your partner about your needs and expectations to avoid getting hurt in the long run.
    • Ghosting
      Ghosting is when someone you’ve been dating suddenly stops all communication with no explanation. It can be incredibly hurtful and confusing, leaving you wondering what you did wrong. While it’s not uncommon, it’s important to remember that it’s a reflection of the other person’s character and not yours.
    • Emotional Baggage
      Emotional baggage is the collection of past traumas and negative experiences that can impact your ability to form healthy relationships. It can manifest as anxiety, trust issues, or self-esteem problems that can make it difficult to trust others and open up emotionally. It’s important to work through your emotional baggage and seek professional help if necessary to avoid hurting yourself and others.
    • Abusive Behavior
      Abusive behaviour is any action that seeks to control, harm, or manipulate another person. It can take many forms, including physical violence, emotional abuse, and sexual assault. It’s important to recognize the signs of abuse and seek help if you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation. No one deserves to be hurt or mistreated in a relationship.

    About the Author
    Nishad Thaivalappil
    Nishad T, Senior Sub-Editor, News18.com, has a fascination for ‘everything lifestyle’. If not writing, he is usually found either at restaurants or at...Read More
    Tags:
    1. dating
    2. heartbreak
    3. rejection
    4. infidelity
    5. ghosting
    6. abusive behaviour
    7. lifestyle
    8. Sex and Relationships
    first published:May 12, 2023, 19:16 IST
    last updated:May 12, 2023, 19:16 IST