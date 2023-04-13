The End of Monogamy? How Changing Social Standards Are Affecting Extramarital Affairs

India is proud of its deeply ingrained values and traditions in addition to its rich cultural heritage. Monogamy, faithfulness, and abstinence from extramarital or premarital sex have traditionally been stressed in traditional Indian society. Yet, as time went on, so did society conventions, which had earlier been rigid in nature and had a tighter hold on its citizens. Extramarital affairs are no longer seen as a taboo topic in the country as they were a decade or two ago, with importance placed on personal freedom and individualism.

The Indian society, which traditionally placed the highest value on devotion and fidelity to one’s relationship, has since evolved to hold more liberal views. The younger generation, which is more educated and exposed to different cultures, has recently begun to express their opinions on having an open relationship in which both couples consent to having relationships with persons who are not their spouses. A change in social norms can be seen in how many famous and influential persons began to admit to having extramarital affairs.

Gleeden, a dating app has conducted a comprehensive study in partnership with IPSOS to understand the changing mindset on marriages, infidelity, and other traditional socio-cultural norms in India. According to the survey, 82% of respondents believe it is possible to be true to one person for the rest of one’s life, while 44% believe it is feasible to be in love with two people at once. It’s interesting to note that 55% of respondents want to have sex with someone else their spouse, but 37% of individuals believe it is feasible to cheat on someone while still loving them.

Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager, Gleeden, India comments on the poll, “Observing how Indian society is changing in terms of relationships and marriage is incredibly intriguing. Our most recent study reveals that people are rejecting ingrained sociocultural conventions and adopting a more liberal and open mindset. We are delighted to be at the forefront of this transition, and we think that the fact that our platform continues to develop in India is evidence that it offers a secure environment in which people may explore their passions and achieve pleasure on their own terms."

Numerous people, particularly women, have begun to resist conventional norms and demand that their partners provide them the sexual and emotional fulfilment they require in order to be happy in their relationships. This has led to the rise in popularity of a new kind of partnership known as a “polyamorous relationship." Although young people and metropolitan cultures have embraced this topic into their personal lives, extramarital affairs continue to be despised in rural areas and other parts of society. Another startling finding from the study is that the infidelity rate is nearly identical in large cities and small towns (58% vs. 56%). This could help to explain why more people from Tier 2 cities, particularly Bhopal, Gurugram, Vadodara, Navi Mumbai, Kochi, Thane, Dehradun, Patna, Nashik, and Guwahati, are signing up for the Gleeden app.

Indian culture needs to be more aware of different points of view and the evolving attitudes on romantic love, sexuality, and marriage as it continues on its modern-day path. To avoid internal conflict and establish a community that functions in unison despite differences, a clear shift in perspective and the capacity to coexist with opposing ideas will be the only path forward.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here