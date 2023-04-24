The Importance of Self-Care For Career Success

Self-care is an essential aspect of achieving career success. It involves taking deliberate actions to prioritize your physical, mental, emotional, and social well-being. Many individuals overlook self-care in the pursuit of their careers, believing that working harder and longer is the key to success. However, neglecting self-care can lead to burnout, reduced productivity, and even long-term health issues, which can negatively impact your career.

“Your career will also have its ups and downs, just like a song does. Be that as it may, with the right demeanor and approach, you can transform any test into a chance for development and advancement. Mental health should be on the priority while working in a busy environment. We tend to forget it and rather neglect it most often. It is often said that a healthy mind keeps a body healthy,” says Hariom Seth, Founder, Find.Inc.

So in order to achieve success one must ensure a sound mental health. Self-care is just as important because it helps people deal with stress, keep their physical and emotional health good, and feel better all around. It is easy to neglect self-care in a fast-paced work environment, but it is essential to give it priority to ensure optimal performance and career longevity.

“It’s like the finishing touch to a cake. Even though a cake may be delicious and well-made, it lacks that extra layer of sweetness and indulgence without the icing. Also, your profession can find lasting success and satisfaction, however without focusing on taking care of oneself, you’re passing up that additional layer of fulfillment and prosperity,” adds Seth.

Why is self-care at workplace important?

For anyone who wants to do well in their career, personal growth and self-care are essential. “In addition to learning new skills and knowledge, investing in one’s own development is essential to career advancement. In a career, personal development is important because it helps people build on their strengths and weaknesses. It enables them to enhance their abilities and knowledge as well as remain abreast of the most recent developments and technologies in their field,” feels Sundeep Rana, co-founder, Netsetgo Media. Self-awareness likewise assists with expanding certainty, inspiration, and efficiency, which are fundamental for professional development.

In today’s world, people are so occupied with their work schedule that they neglect self-care which is one of the most vital parts of life. “It helps an individual to restore and enhance their emotional, physical, and mental well-being which facilitates them in performing well at the workplace. A person can fit self-care in any place including the office as it involves things that they do in their free time. Apart from this, practicing self-care at work can help in combating feelings of stress. A person should always find different ways to manage their physical and mental well-being in order to stay calm and focused throughout the day,” says Kashvi Jindal, Founder, Invest The Change, Co-Founder, The Youth Platform.

Jindal shares some tips to maintain self-care at the workplace:

A delicious lunch: Instead of hitting the cafeteria for a mid-day meal at the workplace, an individual should spare some extra minutes each day in the morning to pack themselves a healthy and nutritious lunch. This will help them in staying energetic and focused throughout the day. Get free air: Whenever a person feels stressed and wants to take a break from work, they should step outside for short breaks to clear their mind and get some fresh air. They should even consider some stretching in order to get the blood flowing. Take breaks: Don’t work non-stop all day long. Taking regular breaks can help you recharge and refocus. Use your break time to stretch, go for a walk, or connect with a colleague. Set boundaries: Establishing clear boundaries between work and personal time is important for avoiding burnout and maintaining your overall well-being. Try to disconnect from work-related activities outside of work hours.

What will happen if one neglects self-care in the workplace?

Neglecting self-care can lead to burnout, stress, and reduced productivity, which can impede career success.

“Practicing self-care involves engaging in activities that promote physical and mental health, such as exercising, getting enough sleep, and eating a healthy diet. It also involves taking time to relax, engage in hobbies, and spend time with loved ones. By prioritizing self-care, individuals can reduce stress and increase their overall sense of well-being, which can boost their performance and productivity in the workplace,” says Sana Afreen, CCO & Associate Director - Program Management, Rizzle.

Self-care is essential for career success because it promotes physical and mental well-being, reduces stress, and helps individuals develop resilience. “By prioritizing self-care, individuals can increase their overall sense of well-being and boost their productivity and performance in the workplace, leading to greater professional success,” adds Afreen.

Is self-care selfish?

Self-care is not selfish; it’s a prerequisite for career success. “Taking intentional steps to prioritize our own physical, emotional, and mental well-being is a crucial factor in managing the stresses and challenges of the professional world. When we make a conscious effort to care for ourselves, we build resilience, prevent burnout, and cultivate a positive mindset that can enhance our performance and contribute to our overall success,” believes Aakriti Sethi, Emotional-Wellness Coach, Inner Verse Wellness.

Self-care is not just a luxury but a necessity that can enable us to sustain our career journey in the long run. “It involves engaging in activities that bring us joy, taking time to rest and recharge, and setting healthy boundaries to protect our time and energy. By investing in ourselves, we can enhance our productivity, creativity, and innovation in the workplace,” states Sethi.

However, it’s important to note that self-care is not a substitute for seeking professional help when needed. If someone is experiencing severe burnout, fatigue, or other work-related issues, it’s crucial to seek appropriate support and resources. “By combining self-care practices with appropriate professional care, we can create a holistic approach to well-being that supports our career success and overall quality of life," signs off Sethi.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here