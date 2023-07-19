The Journey of Pizzas: The Crowd-Favourite Food Has Changed A Lot Over The Years

Pizza is a food that has originated in Italy and transcended borders to become a global food that is available across different countries with their own version. In India, we love a traditional pizza as much as a gourmet pizza. So, how has this dish that symbolises taste and comfort, evolved over the years? The round-shaped dish has taken different forms, but nothing comes to the satisfaction of pulling a slice of pizza topped with cheese and choice of vegetables or meat.

Speaking of its origins, Dhaval Udeshi, Co-founder of Chrome Hospitality, says, “Ever been curious to know about the origin of the modern day pizza – how it came to be and some of its original toppings? As random as it may look like, pizza has a vibrant history. Pizza as we know it today has been around for three or so centuries. As early as the 3rd century, our forefathers would blend bread with varieties of toppings. So, we could trace pizza roots back to ancient times.”

Pizzas have surely changed over the years, and we love to have anything with a dash of Indian flavours in it. “Pizzas in India have changed a lot over the years. It started as a simple flatbread with tomatoes and cheese. But now, it has become a popular comfort food enjoyed by people of all backgrounds. Indian flavours like paneer, chicken tikka, and spices have been added to pizzas, creating a fusion of tastes. Technology and globalization have made pizzas more accessible, and customization options allow people to create their own unique pizzas. At Balmy, we have found our niche and preference with our classic wafer thin-crust pizzas with modernized toppings and flavours. Our pizzas have definitely become a crowd-favourite,” adds Sujith Shetty, Owner of Balmy, Breach Candy.

With the change in taste for pizza evolving globally, things have certainly changed even for restaurateurs. “All over the world, there has been a shift in the way people interact with pizza. The older, traditional pizzerias that popularised the thick crust, cheese laden pizza have been replaced by new-age pizzerias who perfectly balance the need for indulgence with the shift in consumer tastes. People are interested in not only a delicious product and an excellent ambience but attribute equal importance to the provenance and process their food is made from and the effect it has on their lifestyle and health, shares Ayush Jatia, Founder of Nonna’s.

From a casual dining experience to the biggest celebrations pizza has been one of the favourites for people of all age group. “While some of today’s pizza ingredients being exotic and seasonal, we Indians have enhanced it with our versions of paneer, tandoori chicken and many such items,” adds Nitin Suvarna, Head Chef, Pleo.