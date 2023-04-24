The Key to Raashi Khanna’s Flawless Skin and Glow

The popular Indian actress Raashi Khanna is praised for having flawless skin. Many therefore, seek her advise on skincare and are anxious to discover her beauty secrets. Raashi’s beauty routine is straightforward but efficient. Her flawless skin is proof that she follows a tight skincare routine and takes excellent care of her skin.

Here are some skincare tips that Raashi Khanna employs to maintain gorgeous skin:

Cleansing:

Cleansing is an essential part of Raashi’s skin care routine. She makes sure to thoroughly cleanse her face to remove any impurities and traces of makeup. She washes her face with a gentle cleanser suitable for her skin type and rubs it in circular motions. After washing, she washes her face in warm water and pats it dry with a lovely towel. Exfoliation:

Raashi believes that exfoliating her skin once or twice a week will help her get rid of dead skin cells and clear clogged pores. She applies a gentle scrub to her skin and scrapes her face softly in circular motions. Before using a toner, she exfoliates and then washes her face with water. Moisturizing:

A crucial step in Raashi’s skincare regimen is moisturising. She applies a moisturiser that is appropriate for her skin type after washing and toning her face. She makes sure to moisturise her face twice a day to keep it nourished and prevent dryness. Sunscreen use:

Raashi Khanna is aware of how important sun safety is. uses and consistently apply sunscreen. She liberally applies broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 to her entire face and neck. She also wears a hat or scarf to cover her face to protect it from UV rays. Hydration:

It’s crucial to drink enough water to maintain healthy, beautiful skin. To keep her skin moisturised and to drain out impurities, Raashi makes it a point to drink at least eight glasses of water each day.

Along with these skincare recommendations, Raashi also promotes leading a healthy lifestyle. She eats a healthy, balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables, and lean meats. She avoids junk food and sugary drinks to prevent acne and other skin problems. She makes sure to get enough sleep and exercise on a daily basis to keep her body and mind in good shape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

Raashi Khanna’s skincare regimen, in summary, places a heavy emphasis on the importance of cleansing, exfoliation, moisturising, sun protection, and hydration. Therefore, by following this simple tip and leading a healthy lifestyle, one can achieve flawless and glowing skin like Raashi Khanna.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here