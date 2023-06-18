The Legend of Gabriel García Márquez's Last Unpublished Novel Turns Out To Be True

After his death in 2014, that Gabriel Garcia Marquez had one final story to tell before he died, became something of a legend. It has turned out to be true. In April, Penguin announced that the late Nobel Laureate’s unseen work titled En Agosto Nos Vemos, (We’ll See Each Other in August) is in fact real and it will soon be published. The tentative time frame is of 12 months and the book should be on shelves by mid-2024.

The book will be translated from the Spanish by Anne McLean. Márquez’s children Rodrigo and Gonzalo García Barcha revealed to the world that the book is too precious to be kept hidden from the world that adores his work.

“Until August was the result of our father’s last effort to continue creating against all odds. Reading it once again almost ten years after his death, we discovered that the text had many highly enjoyable merits and nothing that prevents us from delighting in the most outstanding aspects of Gabo’s work: his capacity for invention, his poetic language, his captivating storytelling, his understanding of humankind and his affection for our experiences and misadventures, especially in love, possibly the main theme of all his work.”

According to a report by The Guardian, the book narrates the story of Ana Magdalena Bach, who is a middle-aged woman and engages in an erotic affair on a visit to a tropical island to lay flowers on her mother’s grave. “Until now the position of the two children was that it would not be published,” the report quoted Jaime Abello, director of the Gabo Foundation. “It seems they changed their mind after reading the manuscript!”

Marquez, fondly called Gabo, is the most translated Spanish language author in the world. Salman Rushdie was an ardent fan of his works and inspired him to write Midnight’s Children. His bestselling novel 100 Years of Solitude is placed in the list of the most influential novels of all time.