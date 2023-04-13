The Risks Of Pool Sex And How To Stay Safe

Pool sex could be a fantasy for many couples, but it can also be risky and unsafe. Engaging in sexual activities in the pool can expose partners to a variety of hazards that can lead to injuries or infections. It is important to be aware of these risks and take necessary precautions to ensure safety and protection before indulging in pool sex.

Washing Away Natural Lubrication: It is important to be aware that water can wash away natural lubrication, leading to discomfort to the genital area. It can also increase the chance of injury and tearing of tissues. Not enough lubrication can make the genital area dry and cause pain during and after sex. Risk Of Infection - Pool water contains bacteria and other microorganisms that can cause infections. When engaging in sexual activity in a pool, these microorganisms can be introduced into the vagina or anus, which can lead to urinary tract infections (UTI) or other sexually transmitted infections (STI). Risk Of Injury - Slippery surfaces and limited visibility increase the risk of accidents, such as slips and falls. These accidents can cause bruises, cuts, or other injuries. It can happen easily in a pool because the water makes the surfaces slippery. To prevent the risk of injury, it is important to take necessary precautions before engaging in sexual activity in a pool. Chemical Exposure - The chemicals used in pools, such as chlorine, can irritate the skin and cause rashes. They can also cause itchy eyes or other eye issues. To reduce the risk of chemical exposure, it is recommended to shower before and after swimming. This helps to remove any chemicals from the skin and prevent irritation. Condom Breakage - Using condoms is an important way to prevent unplanned pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STI). However, the chlorine in the pool can weaken the material that condoms are made of. This can increase the chance of the condom breaking. When a condom breaks, it is no longer effective in preventing pregnancy or STIs.

While pool sex may seem appealing, it is important to consider the potential risks and take necessary precautions to ensure safety and protection.

