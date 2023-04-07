The Secret to Stealing Your Man's Fashion and Making it Your Own

RELATED NEWS 5 Out-Of-The-Box Cocktails You Should Try Out Over The Weekend

This Season’s Must-try Summer Delicacies From Roboto and Mahe in Goa Are you tired of wearing the same old clothes and looking for a way to mix up your wardrobe? Look no further than your man’s closet! With a few simple tricks, you can steal some fashionable pieces from your partner’s wardrobe and make them your own. From oversized sweaters to structured blazers, there are plenty of options to choose from. And the best part? It’s an affordable way to switch up your style without breaking the bank. So, let’s dive into some tips and tricks for stealing fashion from your man’s wardrobe and making it work for you!

Dr Kiruba Devi, Head category and sourcing, Zivame shares some ‘Pair it Right’ ideas that can help you wear menswear fashion with that extra oomph!

Here are some ‘Pair it Right’ ideas that you can try:

Planning to wear an Oversized or Boxy Blazer?

Pair it with a Bralette.

The Bralette adds a modern look and feel to the Boxy Blazer, adding to the tough-love, strong and independent look.

Planning to wear slim fit shirts?

Pair it with a T-Shirt Bra.

The T-Shirt Bra gives the slim fit shirts the perfect-fit look.

Planning to wear a sleeveless sweater vest?

Pair it with a Strapless Bra.

The Strapless Bra adds the ‘feeling young and free’ factor to that sleeveless sweater vest.

Planning to wear a pair of straight fit trousers?

Pair it with a Low-rise, no VPL panty.

Straight fit trousers and the unseen panty-something we women don’t have to worry about! The Low-rise no VPL panty does the job perfectly!

Planning to wear a Hoodie?

Pair it with a Push Up Bra.

The home feeling with the Hoodie and the Push Up Bra match perfectly for a relaxed feeling.

Pair apparel from men’s wear fashion with the perfect bra. Menswear fashion has set the trend for women. Boxy formal shirts, half sleeve shirts, t-shirts, slim fit trousers – you can deploy them with in clever ways that haven’t been thought of! You can also experiment with loose tailored pantsuits, layering your clothes with jackets and coats or even colour blocking your clothes. Whichever apparel you wear, find a bra that fits the outfit – whether it’s a full coverage t-shirt bra, women’s high-waisted panties or strapless bras.

