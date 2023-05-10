The Ultimate Guide to Cleaning Your Makeup Brushes and Beauty Blender at Home

Makeup brushes and beauty blenders are essential tools in every makeup kit, helping one achieve a flawless finish. From the foundation to the lip colour that completes your look, beauty blenders and brushes are used in every step. These are the unsung heroes of your makeup routine, but they can cause problems if not cleaned regularly. Neglecting to clean your brushes can lead to a build-up of oil and bacteria, which can wreak havoc on your skin and result in pesky breakouts and clogged pores. If you want to ensure that your skin remains blemish-free and radiant, it’s time to give your brushes some much-needed clean-up.

Steps to wash makeup brushes at home:

Gather your supplies: You will need mild shampoo or brush cleaner, a bowl, warm water, and a clean towel.

Wet your brushes: Run your brushes under warm water. Avoid getting the handle or ferrule wet, as this can loosen the glue.

Add shampoo or brush cleaner: Squeeze a small amount of shampoo or brush cleaner into the bowl and swirl your brushes in the mixture. Work the shampoo into the bristles. Be careful not to press too hard or bend the bristles.

Rinse your brushes: Rinse your brushes under warm water until there is no more soap or cleaner left in the bristles.

Dry your brushes: Lay your brushes flat on a clean towel to dry. Avoid positioning them upright as water can seep into the handle and ferrule, causing damage.

Reshape the bristles: Once your brushes are dry, reshape the bristles with your fingers to restore their original shape.

Steps to wash beauty blender at home: