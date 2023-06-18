International Yoga Day 2023: Theme, and 7 Health Benefits of Yoga

WHICH DAY IS CELEBRATED AS INTERNATIONAL DAY OF YOGA? The International Day of Yoga (IDY) is an annual observance celebrated on June 21 since 2015. The date was chosen because it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world. The IDY was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014. In his address, Modi said that yoga is a “gift of India" and that it can help to improve the health and well-being of people around the world.

WHAT IS THE THEME OF INTERNATIONAL DAY OF YOGA 2023?

The theme of International Yoga Day 2023 is Yoga for Humanity. Various styles of yoga combine physical postures, breathing exercises, and meditation or relaxation.

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF YOGA?

Yoga has been shown to have a number of benefits for physical and mental health, including improved flexibility, strength, balance, and cardiovascular health; reduced stress, anxiety, and depression; and improved sleep.

HERE ARE 7 BENEFITS OF YOGA:

Improved flexibility

Yoga can help to increase your range of motion and flexibility, which can help to reduce pain and improve your overall mobility. Strengthened muscles

Yoga can help to strengthen your muscles, including your core muscles, which can improve your posture and balance. Reduced stress

Yoga can help to reduce stress by calming the mind and body. Improved sleep

Yoga can help to improve sleep by relaxing the body and mind. Increased energy

Yoga can help to increase energy levels by improving circulation and reducing fatigue. Weight loss

Yoga can help with weight loss by burning calories and improving metabolism. Improved mental health

Yoga can help to improve mental health by reducing anxiety, depression, and stress.

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF YOGA 2023: HOW TO CELEBRATE?

The International Day Of Yoga is an opportunity to learn more about yoga and to experience its many benefits. If you are interested in trying yoga, there are many resources available to help you get started. You can find yoga classes in your community, or you can learn yoga online or from a book. Here are some of the ways you can celebrate International Yoga Day: