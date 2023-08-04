These 2 DIY Natural Hair Oil Recipes Combat Hair Fall Within A Week

During the monsoon season, hair fall tends to increase by around 30 per cent as per a report. The heightened moisture in the air causes hair to absorb excess hydrogen, which, in turn, robs the scalp of its natural oils. It also causes dryness and weaker roots. Hence, it becomes important to moisturise your hair with natural homemade hair oil.

To combat hair fall, it is crucial to learn how to make natural hair oil at home. While many oils are available in the market to address this issue, many people opt for Ayurvedic herbs known for their hair growth properties. These herbs can effectively tackle multiple hair problems such as dandruff, nourishing and strengthening hair and promoting length and thickness.

Today, we present two DIY hair oil recipes that promise to combat hair fall within a week. Embrace these homemade hair oils to unlock healthier, shiny hair. Now, you can say goodbye to hair fall and welcome beautiful, strong hair with the goodness of these homemade remedies.

How to make Bhringraj Neem Hair Oil?

Ingredients:

- Coconut oil - 1 cup

- Sesame oil - 2 cups

- Castor oil - half cup

- Brahmi powder - 4 teaspoons

- Bhringraj - 3 teaspoons

- Neem leaves crushed - 1 teaspoon

- Curry leaves crushed - 1 teaspoon

- Fenugreek seeds crushed - 1 teaspoon

- Amla powder - 2 teaspoons

- Hibiscus flowers - 4

Method:

Prepare your own homemade hair oil by heating a mixture of coconut oil, sesame oil, and castor oil with hibiscus flowers. After 15 minutes of simmering, let it cool, strain, and store it in a glass bottle. Enjoy nourishing your hair with this DIY oil through a relaxing scalp massage for healthier and lustrous locks.

How to make Coconut Hibiscus Hair Oil?

Ingredients:

- Coconut oil - 1 cup

- Curry leaves - 1 handful

- Amla powder - 2 teaspoons

- Fenugreek seeds - 2 teaspoons

- Hibiscus flowers - 2

Method:

Prepare your natural hair oil by combining coconut oil with curry leaves and amla powder in a glass bottle. Seal the bottle and place it under the sun for at least 3 hours daily. After one to two weeks, filter the oil, and you’ll notice its colour has darkened. It’s a sign that your homemade hair oil is ready. Simply warm it slightly before use, and enjoy the nourishing benefits whenever you wish to pamper yourself with a hair care regime.