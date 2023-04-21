These 4 Dry Fruits Will Keep You Cool This Summer

healthy water

Dry fruits are a perennial favorite snack due to their high concentration of nutrients and antioxidants. With a low glycemic index, dry fruits offer numerous health benefits. Regular consumption of dry fruits can help in maintaining aweight and reducing blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Dry fruits are also known for their satiating properties, helping us feel full and satisfied throughout the day. By incorporating dry fruits into the diet, you can enjoy a nutritious and convenient snack option that provides numerous health benefits.

Although it is commonly believed that consuming dry fruits during summer can lead to an excessive warming effect in the body, it is still possible to consume them in a beneficial manner, especially during winter months when the body needs extra warmth. By practicing moderation and consuming dry fruits in appropriate portions, one can reap the many health benefits that these nutrient-dense snacks have to offer.

These dry fruits are beneficial in summers

Walnuts: According to Healthshots, walnuts are nutrient-rich food that contains iron, calcium, copper, and omega-3 fatty acids. While walnuts are known to have a warming effect on the body, soaking them in water overnight and consuming them in the morning can help to cool the body during the hot summer months. By incorporating soaked walnuts into one’s diet, individuals can experience the many health benefits associated with this superfood.

Figs: Figs are known to have a warming effect on the body, making them a popular food choice during winter months. However, it is still possible to enjoy figs during the summer, as long as they are consumed in moderation. Experts recommend limiting fig consumption to no more than two figs per day to avoid excessive heating of the body.

Almonds: During the summers, it is recommended to soak almonds in water overnight before consuming them to prevent excess body heat. Consumption of unsoaked almonds may lead to an increase in body temperature. To avoid adverse effects, it is recommended to consume no more than four to five soaked almonds per day. Contrary to popular belief, soaked almonds are unlikely to cause pimples. By incorporating soaked almonds into one’s diet, individuals can enjoy the numerous health benefits that these nutrient-dense nuts provide.

Raisins- Raisins are versatile food that can be consumed at any time of the year. These small, nutrient-dense snacks provide an instant boost of energy and are known to promote overall health and well-being. During the summer months, it is recommended to soak raisins in water overnight before consuming them. This simple step can help to create a cooling effect, providing a refreshing and beneficial snack option for individuals seeking to beat the heat. By incorporating soaked raisins into their diet, individuals can reap the many health benefits of this delicious and nutritious snack.

