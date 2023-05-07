These 5 Groups Are More Likely To Get Cardiac Arrest, Stroke Or Diabetes

Cardiac arrest, stroke and diabetes are serious health conditions that can have a significant impact on a person’s life. While these conditions can affect anyone, certain groups of people are at an increased risk. From smokers to individuals with family history, there are a variety of factors that can contribute to these health concerns. By taking the necessary steps on time, individuals can reduce their risk and improve their overall health. In this article, we will explore some of the groups of people who are at an increased risk of cardiac arrest, stroke and diabetes.

Smoking is a leading risk factor for cardiac arrest, stroke, and type 2 diabetes due to chemicals in cigarettes causing narrowed blood vessels. Quitting smoking is crucial to reducing the risk of these serious health conditions. Being overweight or obese increases the risk of cardiac arrest, stroke and diabetes. Losing weight through a healthy diet and exercise can help to reduce these risks. Excess belly fat, even if not overweight, can raise the chances of heart disease. A man with a waist over 40 inches or a woman with a waist over 35 inches has excess belly fat. High cholesterol levels increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. LDL cholesterol, also known as bad cholesterol, can build up and clog your blood vessels. On the other hand, HDL, or good cholesterol, is linked to lower risk for heart disease and stroke. To improve cholesterol levels, reduce the amount of fat in your diet and engage in regular physical activity. A family history of heart disease or stroke may add to the chances of developing the conditions. People with a family history have a doubled risk of developing heart disease than those without. If you have diabetes and a family history of these conditions, it is crucial to take necessary steps to reduce the risk and prevent these diseases. High blood pressure is a significant risk factor for cardiac arrest, stroke and diabetes. It can damage small blood vessels in the kidneys and eyes. Managing blood pressure through lifestyle changes and medications can help reduce the risk of these conditions.

