These 5 Nuts Improve Heart Health and Aid Weight Loss

Nuts are crunchy, filling and nutritious. They are the best snacks and perfect foods to overcome hunger pangs quickly. Nuts are rich in healthy fibre, good fat and plant protein. When added to a dessert, salad, smoothie or a bowl of fruits, nuts can enhance its nutritious value and taste. From Keto to Vegan, nuts are enjoyed with all kinds of diets.
Nuts are a great source of many nutrients. Nuts like Cashews, Hazelnuts, Pecan, Pine nuts, Pistachios, and Walnuts are loaded with antioxidants and can aid in weight loss. It helps in lowering Cholesterol and triglycerides.
They are beneficial fibres which can help in reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Incorporating 30 grams of nuts in your meals in a day can go a long way and provide immense health benefits. Merely eating nuts might not be that beneficial, however, eating it in the right way can provide loads of nutrients.
Here is a list of healthy nuts and the right way to eat them:
- Walnuts
Walnuts are super rich in antioxidants and Omega 3. It can help the body fight oxidative damage in the body and also aids in digestion. It protects the brain and helps slow the onset of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Walnuts provide the best benefits when it is eaten after soaking overnight.
- Almonds
Almonds have a massive amount of nutrients stored in them. It can be eaten raw and roasted. They are high in Vitamin E and other antioxidants. It can help in blood sugar control and lower cholesterol levels. Eating Almonds reduces hunger and is effective for weight loss. It can be eaten in raw form and can also be eaten after soaking it overnight.
- Cashews
Cashews are loaded with good fat, protein, manganese, zinc, and magnesium. Stearic acid present in the Cashew is known to reduce the LDL levels. Cashews promote heart health, blood sugar control and weight loss. It can be eaten raw and in salted form. It can be made into a puree and can be added to curries.
- Peanuts
Peanuts contain good fat, protein and carbs. It is a treasure house of vitamins and minerals and contains the antioxidant Resveratrol. It aids in boosting energy levels and contains monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. It contains Omega 3 fatty acids that can lower the risk of heart disease. It helps in fighting cancers, degenerative nerve diseases like Alzheimers.
- Pistachios
It contains antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. It aids in heart health and is loaded with fibres, minerals and unsaturated fats. It can keep blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure in check.