CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayAditya Roy KapurNational Girlfriend DayMonsoon SnacksSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Home » Lifestyle » These 5 Nuts Improve Heart Health and Aid Weight Loss
2-MIN READ

These 5 Nuts Improve Heart Health and Aid Weight Loss

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 12:00 IST

Mumbai, India

Protein benefits our bodies as well as our skin, hair, and nails.

Protein benefits our bodies as well as our skin, hair, and nails.

Nuts like Cashews, Hazelnuts, Pecan, Pine nuts, Pistachios, and Walnuts are loaded with antioxidants and can aid in weight loss.

Nuts are crunchy, filling and nutritious. They are the best snacks and perfect foods to overcome hunger pangs quickly. Nuts are rich in healthy fibre, good fat and plant protein. When added to a dessert, salad, smoothie or a bowl of fruits, nuts can enhance its nutritious value and taste. From Keto to Vegan, nuts are enjoyed with all kinds of diets.

Nuts are a great source of many nutrients. Nuts like Cashews, Hazelnuts, Pecan, Pine nuts, Pistachios, and Walnuts are loaded with antioxidants and can aid in weight loss. It helps in lowering Cholesterol and triglycerides.

They are beneficial fibres which can help in reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Incorporating 30 grams of nuts in your meals in a day can go a long way and provide immense health benefits. Merely eating nuts might not be that beneficial, however, eating it in the right way can provide loads of nutrients.

Here is a list of healthy nuts and the right way to eat them:

  1. Walnuts
    Walnuts are super rich in antioxidants and Omega 3. It can help the body fight oxidative damage in the body and also aids in digestion. It protects the brain and helps slow the onset of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Walnuts provide the best benefits when it is eaten after soaking overnight.
  2. Almonds
    Almonds have a massive amount of nutrients stored in them. It can be eaten raw and roasted. They are high in Vitamin E and other antioxidants. It can help in blood sugar control and lower cholesterol levels. Eating Almonds reduces hunger and is effective for weight loss. It can be eaten in raw form and can also be eaten after soaking it overnight.
  3. Cashews
    Cashews are loaded with good fat, protein, manganese, zinc, and magnesium. Stearic acid present in the Cashew is known to reduce the LDL levels. Cashews promote heart health, blood sugar control and weight loss. It can be eaten raw and in salted form. It can be made into a puree and can be added to curries.
  4. Peanuts
    Peanuts contain good fat, protein and carbs. It is a treasure house of vitamins and minerals and contains the antioxidant Resveratrol. It aids in boosting energy levels and contains monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. It contains Omega 3 fatty acids that can lower the risk of heart disease. It helps in fighting cancers, degenerative nerve diseases like Alzheimers.
  5. Pistachios
    It contains antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. It aids in heart health and is loaded with fibres, minerals and unsaturated fats. It can keep blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure in check.

About the Author
Lifestyle Desk
Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More
Tags:
  1. nuts
  2. health
  3. Cravings
  4. snacks
  5. Almond
  6. cashews
first published:August 14, 2023, 12:00 IST
last updated:August 14, 2023, 12:00 IST