These 5 Tips Can Revive Emotional Intimacy in Your Relationship

Physical activities like holding hands, cuddling, kissing, and even sex spring to mind when discussing intimacy in a love relationship. But fostering emotional intimacy is just as, if not more, crucial to any romantic relationship as physical intimacy. Lack of intimacy can lead to doubts, and insecurities in a romantic relationship. It is not possible to have a long terms connection with your partner without emotional intimacy.

Here are a few things you can do to improve your emotional connection with your partner.



Share Your Feelings

The primary thing you need to develop a healthy emotional connection with your partner is to start feeling comfortable in your relationship. Try to share your fears, anxieties or goals with your partner. It will help you in making your bond stronger. In relationships, it is important to trust your partner with your secrets. This will also help you grow as an individual in your life.

Compliment your partner

With time, in a romantic relationship, we tend to take the good qualities of our partner for granted. It is important for you to compliment your partner’s skills and good qualities from time to time. This also helps them to be confident. It results in them trying new things for you which can make your bond stronger with time. You can compliment them when they try to go out of their way to do something for you like whenever they plan some trips or try new food recipes for you.

No arguments but discussions

Try not having arguments but rather a healthy discussion with your partner over the differences in opinions. This will help you have a better understanding of each other. It also makes them feel safe with you. Whenever there is a difference of opinion, then try not to blast at each other but rather have a fruitful discussion.

Trust your partner

Trusting is the most important part of any relationship. If there is no trust between the individuals in a relationship, then it often leads to various problems. It takes time to build trust in a relationship. To do so, you can plan time together like going out for a movie or discussing your goals and fears with your partner.

Be Experimental

Step outside your comfort zones. Try new things. It will keep your relationship happy and will foster deeper emotional intimacy in the relationship. You can plan some trips or take turns picking new restaurants for dates.

