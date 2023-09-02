These 5 Zodiac Signs Need To Be Cautious As Jupiter Retrogrades In Aries On September 4

Jupiter is believed to be the most influential planet. It influences one’s happiness, good luck and fame in life. As per the Hindu calendar, the movement of Jupiter impacts all the 12 zodiac signs. Jupiter will retrograde in Aries on September 4, 2023. Due to this, people with certain zodiac signs are likely to experience some issues. Therefore, for the next 118 days, people of the following 5 zodiac signs need to be very cautious:

Aries

For those whose zodiac sign is Aries, Jupiter is the lord of the 9th and 12th houses. They will be sceptical of every decision made by them. On the other hand, a rift with the father is also possible. Their expenses will be all-time high and the health of a family member is likely to deteriorate.

Taurus

Taurus people have Jupiter as their lord of the 8th and 11th house. Women are advised to take care of their health whereas men will also experience health issues related to liver and digestion. Moreover, there will be chaos in the families of people with the Taurus sign.

Cancer

Jupiter is the lord of the 6th and 9th house for Cancerian natives. They need to stay cautious as their enemies may conspire against them in order to harm or bring them down. A sudden transfer to a new city or a sudden job change is also possible. Cancerians may also experience health problems.

Leo

Leo ones have their lord Jupiter of the 5th and 8th house. Your responsibilities towards your religion, father and guru will deepen. Activism in religious activities will increase while there may also be some for Leo. Do not take your relationship casually otherwise, it may break. Financial problems might also increase.

Sagittarius

For Sagittarians, Jupiter is the lord of the 1st and 4th house. A few people may face problems including fatty liver, diabetes or hormonal diseases. Extra care of the parent’s health is required for natives of Sagittarius house.