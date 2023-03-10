These 8 Stunning Destinations Should Be On Your Travel Bucket List

There are countless breathtaking destinations around the world that can leave you in awe because of their natural beauty and cultural significance. One must travel to many beautiful places on this planet. But, where should you begin with so many places to visit?

Let’s take a look at eight of the most beautiful places in the world that must be added to your travel bucket list.

1. The Maldives: The Maldives is an archipelago of over 1,000 coral islands in the Indian Ocean. Known for its pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and colourful marine life, it is a perfect destination for honeymooners, divers, and beach enthusiasts. The best time to visit the Maldives is between November and April, with peak season in December and January. This is also the most expensive period of the tourist season due to high demand, so plan accordingly.

2. Santorini, Greece: Santorini is a picturesque island in the Aegean Sea known for its dramatic cliffside architecture, white-washed buildings, and stunning sunsets. It’s an ideal destination for couples and families seeking a relaxing getaway. The best time to visit Santorini is from late April to early November, with the peak season being in July and August.

3. Machu Picchu, Peru: Machu Picchu is a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the most significant archaeological sites in the world. The ancient Incan citadel is located in the Cusco region of Peru and is surrounded by breathtaking vistas. The best time to visit Machu Picchu is from May to September, with the dry season between June and August being the most popular.

4. Tamil Nadu: Most tourists visit North India to see the Mughal palaces and forts, but the majority of the nation’s significant Hindu temples are located in the Southern state of Tamil Nadu, including the vividly coloured Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple and the Meenakshi Temple Complex, which is spread over an area of 17 acres. The best time to visit Tamil Nadu is from November to March.

5. Victoria Falls, Zambia/Zimbabwe: Victoria Falls is one of the world’s largest waterfalls and a UNESCO World Heritage site. Located on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, it is a breathtaking sight to behold with a misty cloud of spray that can be seen from miles away. The best time to visit Victoria Falls is from February to May when the water flow is at its highest.

6. New Zealand: Southwest of the Pacific Ocean is where New Zealand is located. The beaches of New Zealand are peaceful and beautiful, and you can drive along them while listening to the waves. Together with its museums, art galleries, and other heritage sites, the nation is renowned for its adventure sports activities. The best time to visit is from December to March.

7. Petra, Jordan: Petra is an ancient city carved into the red sandstone cliffs of southern Jordan. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the most famous archaeological sites in the world. The best time to visit Petra is from March to May and September to November, with the summer months being extremely hot.

8. Paris, France: If you are looking for the best of culture, architecture, food and fashion in one place then Paris is your ideal destination. Apart from the famous Eiffel Tower, Paris also houses the Arc de Triomphe guarding the Champs Elysees, the majestic Notre Dame cathedral, lamp-lit bridges spanning the Seine river and art nouveau cafes, among other breathtaking landmarks, which will offer you a unique experience. The best time to visit this beautiful city is from May to September.

These eight destinations are just a few of the many beautiful places around the world that you can explore and experience. When planning your trip, be sure to consider the best time to visit and budget accordingly, as some destinations can be quite expensive. With careful planning, you can create memories that will last a lifetime.

