These 8 Tips Will Help a Person Deal With a Panic Attack

Panic attacks can be terrifying and overwhelming experiences, often leaving people feeling helpless and out of control. The sudden onset of intense fear and physical symptoms can be distressing, causing individuals to believe they are facing a life-threatening situation. There is hope though. Alison Seponara, an Anxiety Healer & CBT Therapist, shares her insights on coping with panic attacks in her enlightening Instagram post titled ‘How to Deal with a Panic Attack.’ Let’s explore some of the invaluable techniques and strategies Alison Seponara suggests to regain a sense of calm during those challenging moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Seponara, MS, LPC (@theanxietyhealer)

Recognise that it is a panic attack

The first step in managing a panic attack is to recognise it for what it is. Knowing that you are experiencing a panic attack, rather than a life-threatening situation, can help alleviate some of the fear and anxiety associated with it. Practice deep breathing

One of the most effective techniques to counteract a panic attack is deep breathing. When panic strikes, the body’s natural response is to breathe rapidly and shallowly, exacerbating the feelings of distress. By deliberately slowing down your breathing and taking deep, controlled breaths, you can signal to your body that there is no immediate threat, thus calming your nervous system. Focus on your breath

Sometimes bright lights or crowded spaces can worsen a panic attack. If you find yourself in a situation where these triggers are present, try closing your eyes and focusing on your breath. By shutting out the external world, you can focus on calming your mind and body. Find a focus object

Having a focus object can provide a sense of stability during a panic attack. It could be a small item that you can carry with you, such as a pebble or a keychain. Direct your attention to the object, examining its texture, shape, and color. This simple act can divert your thoughts from the panic and bring you back to the present moment. Look for support

Reach out to a trusted friend, family member, or therapist during a panic attack. Sharing your experience with someone who understands can provide emotional support and help alleviate feelings of isolation. Their presence can have a calming effect and remind you that you are not alone in your struggle. Keep your favourite scent close to you

Certain scents have been known to have a calming effect on the mind and body. Consider carrying a small vial of your favourite scent, such as lavender or citrus, with you. Inhaling this familiar fragrance during a panic attack can help soothe your senses and promote a sense of relaxation. Find a safe place

If possible, find a safe and quiet place where you can retreat during a panic attack. This could be a designated room in your home, a secluded corner of a park, or even your car. Having a designated safe space allows you to feel secure where you can practice relaxation techniques and regain control. Use cue cards

Use cue cards to write statements such as ‘You are okay’ or ‘This will pass.’ During a panic attack, when your thoughts may be spiraling, these cue cards can serve as gentle reminders of your resilience and provide reassurance that the panic will subside.

Everyone’s experience with panic attacks is different, and it may take time to find the strategies that work best for you, but with patience, self-compassion, and consistent practice, you can overcome them and live a fulfilling life.