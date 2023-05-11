These Diabetes-Friendly Lunch Ideas Will Make Your Taste Buds Sing

Don’t let diabetes scare you away from eating what you love! A balanced diet can not only help you manage your blood sugar levels but also reduce the risk of many other illnesses. While it’s true that some dietary restrictions may be necessary, cutting out nutritious foods and desserts altogether is not the answer. With the right guidance from your doctor and a little effort at mealtime, you can enjoy a better quality of life and keep your taste buds happy.

Here are a few lunch recipes you can try at home:

Haryali Dal

This Haryali Dal recipe is by chef Tarla Dalal. Not only is it packed with flavour, but it’s also a great source of protein, iron, folic acid, and vitamin A. The combination of spinach and chana dal in this dish is not only delicious but also beneficial for your health. Chana dal has been known to help lower blood pressure due to its high potassium content and low glycemic index, making it a suitable option for diabetics. Meanwhile, spinach is a rich source of folic acid and iron, which helps to prevent anaemia and keeps you feeling energized. So why not give this dish a try and enjoy a tasty meal that’s also good for you?

Instructions:

Wash and soak chana dal for 30 minutes.

Pressure cook dal with 2 cups of water for 2 whistles, then simmer for 10-15 minutes.

Heat a nonstick pan on medium heat.

Add cumin seeds, asafoetida, and dried fenugreek leaves.

Add green chilli, onion, ginger, and garlic paste as the seeds start to pop.

Add salt, garam masala, and coriander powder. Mix well.

Add spinach puree, milk, and water. Stir well.

Add the cooked dal and mix thoroughly.

Let the dal simmer for a few minutes.

Serve hot with steamed rice or roti. Enjoy!

Herbed Capsicum Paratha

Here’s a healthier twist on international cuisine with chef Tarla Dalal’s herbed capsicum paratha, free from harmful ingredients like maida and cheese. It’s perfect for diabetics, heart patients, and weight watchers, with capsicum providing antioxidants for reducing inflammation and preserving cell and organ health. Learn how to make this tasty and nutritious dish with our guide.

Instructions:

In a large bowl, stir together chopped coloured capsicum, spring onion leaves, wheat flour, red pepper flakes, and oregano.

Divide the dough into equal parts after that.

The dough should be rolled out into the desired form. A circular form is ideal but there is no harm in experimenting.

Put the rolled dough on a nonstick tawa along with a dash of oil.

Cook the paratha until it is golden brown.

Serve hot with any curry, dal or dip of your choice.

Couscous Salad

This quick and healthy couscous salad recipe by food blogger Frederik Thaisen is a great choice for a break from everyday curries. Couscous, a type of North African semolina, is the star ingredient that makes it a nutritious and filling meal. It’s perfect for busy days or as a simple addition to your office lunch.

Instructions:

