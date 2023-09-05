These Easy Tips Should Help You Make Soft And Round Chapatis

In India, people love having proper food for their lunch and dinner. Proper food includes vegetables, dal, salad, rice, and one of the most important parts, chapatis. For many, their meal is incomplete without having chapatis or rotis. Be it lunch or dinner, people love to have chapatis or parathas with their meals. People apply butter or ghee to it and enjoy it by dipping it in dal or eating it with a vegetable. Making a perfect round chapati is one of the most difficult things to do in the kitchen. Many people find it tricky to make it. As chapatis are such an important part of the meal, let’s look at ways to make perfect chapatis.

While making chapatis, there are times when they get torn, or sometimes they become too hard. Both of these situations make it difficult for the person to make it. It is quite important to knead the dough well.

Tips to Knead the Dough Properly: To make soft chapatis, the most important thing is to knead the dough well. To do this, it is important that water not be added all at once; rather, it should be added in gaps and low quantity. It is also important to knead the dough in parts and not all at once. Keep adding a little water and kneading it. Then, mix all parts of the kneaded dough. When the dough becomes smooth and shiny, keep it covered for some time. This process will help in making the chapatis very soft.

Tips to Store Flour: Sometimes, the dough becomes quite hard when kept in the fridge. So, one of the best ways to protect it from being hard is to apply oil to the uppermost layer and then keep it inside an airtight container. If there’s no airtight vessel, it can also be kept in foil.

Tips to Keep Chapatis Soft While Eating: Sometimes the chapatis are soft when they are freshly made but become hard after some time. The best way to keep them soft is to apply ghee or butter to them.