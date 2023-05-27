These Home Decor Products Are In High Demand; And Guess What They Are Made Of?

Cow dung which was majorly considered to be a waste earlier, is no longer just waste and its products are now getting popular in the markets. These days, women and men are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to setting up their own business through Hunar Haat (a market selling local products) across the country. Hunar Haat is providing a platform to showcase the skills of these local people and they are successful in earning their livelihood by selling their products.

Similarly, with their skills and determination, hundreds of women and men associated with Govardhan Go Seva Kendra Trust in Arrah, Bihar, are also setting an example by making decorative items made from cow dung. Under this trust, everything from home decoration to daily products are being made, which are in demand.

Through this startup, now, locals are earning a lot of money. In fact, women associated with Govardhan Go Seva Kendra are making mobile stands, clocks, chandeliers, pen stands, name plates, key rings and children’s play toys as well as many other attractive things from cow dung. Not only the online market, these art pieces made up of cow dung are being sold in the offline retail shops, too.

When the women associated with this project were contacted, they said that earlier they were wasting time doing household chores, but now, they have a means of income. This financial independence has helped them in managing their houses much better in comparison to earlier times.

How they make beautiful art pieces from cow dung?

When asked about how they prepare these things with cow dung, they stated that cow dung used to be dumped in the drains in large quantities earlier, but now, it is being used to make attractive home decoration items. These women first knead the cow dung like flour and dry it, and then press it through a machine to make a hard material. Finally, they give it a shape through the help of a mould and paint it, and then, they make decorative items that enhance the beauty of the house.

Among these decorative things, there are many such things that are also worth using daily. A woman who runs this organization said, “Cow dung is a very sacred thing in Hinduism. Seeing the importance of cow dung in social life, our organization decided to use it in daily products. Later, we tried to give employment to many people and we have been quite successful in it. In this project, the participation of women and men is equal."

Goods prepared from cow dung by these people are in great demand in online marketing as well as in local retail shops. Even these artisans aren’t able to meet the demand from the market and efforts are being made in this direction. About 500 decoration products are being prepared in a day from cow dung. These products have different ranges of prices in the market.

The president of the organization said that earlier people did not buy cow dung at the rate of ₹1, but now, they are selling the same cow dung at the rate of ₹50 per kg in the market. Through this work, the monthly income of the persons preparing decorative things has increased multifold.