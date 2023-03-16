These Symptoms Could Be Signs Of Vitamin B12 deficiency, Read To Know More

Vitamin B12 deficiency is relatively common, especially among older people. Some reports suggest that at least 47% Indians have Vitamin B12 deficiency, which is more prevalent among vegetarians.

Past studies suggest vegans and vegetarians are more at risk of developing Vitamin B12 deficiency. Vitamin B12 is very important for the human body and its deficiency can lead to depression, paranoia or delusions, memory loss, incontinence and loss of taste and smell. The human body needs vitamin B12 for creating red blood cells, function of nerves and other important functions. But, like most vitamins, vitamin B12 cannot be made by the human body and it’s received from food intake and supplements.

While a serious vitamin B12 deficiency can be corrected by weekly shots of vitamin B12, a mild vitamin B12 deficiency can be cured by taking a standard multivitamin.

Vitamin B12 deficiency isn’t a matter of great concern, but can be a nightmare if not tackled at the right time. Many people don’t realise that their mood swings or night-time sweating could be due to deficiency of vitamin B12. By taking note of certain symptoms, you can get to know if you are deficient in vitamin B12.

Symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficiency

Mood disturbances: If you are deficient in Vitamin B12, you may experience mood swings.

Balance issues: You could be suffering frequent falls due to vitamin B12 deficiency.

Memory problems: If you are frequently forgetting basic things like where you kept your car keys or wallet, then you could be deficient in Vitamin B12.

Muscle weakness: Muscle weakness is also one of the signs of Vitamin B12 deficiency and shouldn’t be ignored.

Depression: You may be having low self-esteem or you may feel hopeless due to vitamin B12 deficiency.

Fatigue and night-time sweating: Those deficient in vitamin B12 may experience fatigue and night-time sweating.

