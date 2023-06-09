These Yoga Asanas Can Help You Combat Saggy Breasts

As women age, saggy breasts can become a big concern. Like all body parts, breasts also show signs of ageing. But the issue is no longer limited to older women. A sedentary lifestyle, lack of physical activity and poor posture are triggering the issue even in younger women. Fret not, as certain yoga postures can help combat this problem. Renowned celebrity yoga expert Anshuka, who has trained well-known actresses like Ananya Pandey, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has shared some yoga asanas to improve saggy breasts and strengthen the back muscles.

“A hunched or bent back can cause the breasts to hang by their own weight, aggravating the sagging process. But, when your posture is good, you are indirectly putting less strain on your back and breasts,” reads her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANSHUKA YOGA (@anshukayoga)

Here are some yoga asanas to get rid of saggy breasts and stiff back muscles: