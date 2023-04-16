Things You Should Expect In A Healthy Relationship

It’s common to have expectations in a relationship, and in many cases, having them is a good thing. It is a sign that you value yourself and the relationship you are in. If we continue to rationalise others’ unfavourable actions towards us, it can be because we have poor self-esteem and feel that this is what we deserve. This is undoubtedly wrong for a healthy relationship. So, one should always have certain reasonable expectations from their partners and also respect their needs.

On the other hand, having excessive expectations might sometimes cause problems. Maybe it’s time to question ourselves: Are we being reasonable with our expectations from our partner, or have they grown unrealistic?

To answer these questions, here are a few expectations you should have from your partner:

The importance of mutual respect in a relationship can never be undermined. It is right to expect your partner to have respect for your boundaries as well as for you personally. Even though he or she may disagree with you, a respectful partner won’t disparage you in public. They should recognise and value your skills, understand your flaws, and never intentionally cross boundaries. Another important expectation in a relationship is transparency and clarity. You will obviously expect your partner to show their real self to you and not pretend to be someone they are not. Pretence will not only strain the bond but also mentally affect the person. Also, clarity of thoughts and opinions is important. One expects that their partner will be open up about issues they face in life or with each other and that there will be a free flow of thoughts. While everyone is busy making a career or taking care of their families, it is not wrong to expect that your partner will prioritise spending time with you as well. For a relationship to flourish, it is necessary that partners spend more time together. Expecting a balance between work and relationships is normal. Although there are times when the balance is unintentionally broken, one should take steps to regain it. Another crucial expectation in a romantic relationship is intimacy. It refers to both emotional and physical intimacy. Your words and actions show how much you are invested in your partner. While a partner needs to be present and attentive, a certain level of physical intimacy is also required. However, the consent of the partner is most important.

