Think Out of The Box To Make Your Child Drink Milk Everyday

Milk is considered one of the most important nutritional food items for children. It not only provides Calcium, resulting in strong and healthy bones but also aids in the overall growth and development of children. Being a good source of protein, energy, and calcium, milk is known to help build a child’s immunity. While milk has all the benefits, it could be a tiresome task to convince your child to drink a glass of milk. Your child will make faces and try all kinds of excuses to avoid it.

If you also have been struggling to convince your child to have that glass of milk every day, here are a few creative ideas that you could use:

For kids who dislike milk, asking them to consume an entire large glass of milk could be too much to handle. It is preferable to give them milk throughout the day in small doses. Small portions could encourage them to finish it quickly so that they can go back to play and watch their favourite shows. Raw milk is not palatable even for an adult, we can’t blame a child for being averse to it. One of the easiest ways to make milk more enticing to your child is by adding some flavours. Take note of the flavours your kid loves. In most cases, chocolate, strawberries, mango, and other flavours are popular. Mix fruit syrups or chocolate powder so that it’s tasty and your child drinks it happily. Children are often excited about colourful items around them. Instead of regular glass, try serving them in colour mugs or sippers that have their favourite cartoon characters printed on them or come in different shapes and sizes. Instead of urging children to drink milk in a glass every day, you can make a variety of milk-based dishes that will break the monotony as well as give them the right nutrition. You can serve them pudding, kheer, or soft milk bread, which are loved by children. Another way to make them drink milk is by diverting their attention. Involve them in stories or activities. While their mind is distracted, they will not notice what they are drinking or how it tastes.

