Aren’t we all conscious about our skin and hair and now even our eyes? They, too, need special care. UV rays, dust and sunlight can all damage our eyes and hence, sunglasses have become a necessity these days. If you get the right sunglasses, they can also help you look better. So, if you are thinking of buying new shades this summer, you should follow these simple tips. With the help of these, you will be able to buy the most-suited sunglasses for yourself and have no regrets later.

1. Choose the right shape

While buying sunglasses, the first thing you need to keep in mind is the shape of your face. For instance, pointed, rectangular and square shades suit a round face. Similarly, oval-shaped faces complement aviators and reflect glasses well. People with oval faces can also easily wear rectangular, oval, or round frames. If you have a square face then you can buy glasses with coloured frames, oval, round, and teardrop-shaped frames, and cat eye sunglasses without thinking twice.

Aviators will also look good on you. Aviators, frameless glasses, neutral-coloured frames, and even small frames will look good on a heart-shaped face. Round glasses, aviators, cat eyeglasses and transparent glasses look good on a triangular face.

2. Choose the right material

If you are buying sunglasses for summer, then you should choose the material of the frame carefully. If you buy heavy sunglasses, you will probably sweat more. Choose the material of the frame according to your comfort. Steel frames can burn or stain your skin when heated in the sun. So it would be better if you choose a polycarbonate, plastic or nylon titanium frame.

3. Correct frame size

Whenever you buy sunglasses, make sure that the frame is right for your face size. If it is big then it will look loose and uncomfortable and if it is small then it will not fit your look. That’s why always check the sunglasses while wearing them and bend down to see if they are falling or not.

