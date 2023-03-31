This April Fool's Day, GenZ and Millenial Daters Share How Not To Get Fooled In Love

Navigating the ruffled waters of the dating world is tricky enough, let alone protecting yourself from being fooled in love. QuackQuack, a friendship and dating app, ran a poll this April Fool’s Day where 11,000 daters from metros and smaller towns shared their ideas and opinions to guard your heart against being duped. The survey participants are between 20 to 35 years, both working professionals and students. All the participants have been using the app for at least six months.

Ravi Mittal, founder and CEO, QuackQuack commented, “We find at least 2 out of 10 people discuss previous bitter experiences in love, regardless of the mode of dating. 35 million chats were exchanged last month, and around 9% of these chats were about daters sharing their concerns with their respective matches about the budding relationship."

Too good to be true?

22% of millennial daters above 30 using dating apps for more than a year think that if you find a match that’s too good to be true, it might be just that; too good to be true. Somebody who seems to love everything you love, agree with all your ideas, and even their personality appears to sync flawlessly based on how you are feeling on a particular day might be mirroring you to fool you into thinking you two match, says these daters.

No digital footprint is sus

3 out of 8 daters from tier 1 and 2 cities mention looking up a match’s social media presence to dig out any dirt on them. That’s one of the safest ways of background checks in the digital world. 27% of female daters between 18 and 22 opined that people without any digital footprint are sus. It’s one thing not to use social media, but no online presence whatsoever is enough reason to raise suspicion. These women believe it’s better to steer clear of overtly private people than be fooled into committing to someone with things to hide.

How did I land a supermodel?

Matches that look like supermodels waiting to walk the ramp are a big no-no, says 31% of daters above 25. Fooling people is easier when you are a feast to the eyes. An uber-attractive person initiating contact and exhibiting above natural interest sounds like warning bells to these daters. At the risk of stereotyping, these daters from the tier 1 and 2 cities urge people to be a smidge more careful when chatting with a member of the beautiful people club. 4 out of 5 of these people suggest reverse image search to be safe.

No virtual meet-up? Unmatched

17% of women think people who are okay to chat with you but are reluctant even for a virtual meet-up are red flags. Don’t be fooled. These women between 20 and 28 say such matches are not interested in taking things further, calling them time-wasters; they usually have several people in the loop, committing to none. Falling for these sweet talkers is easy but will most likely lead to heartbreak.

Too personal, too soon

18% of men, both millennial and GenZ, from metros and smaller towns disclosed the most common mistake people make in love is falling for their date’s sob story about how they are struggling financially. No sooner than the conversation takes a financial turn, get out of it. Disclosing personal struggle, that too, about something as sensitive as money to an online match, does not seem normal, and it isn’t. Don’t be a fool and fall for the act, says these men. And if someone starts talking about cryptocurrency, run.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here