This Bar In Delhi Is In The Top 20 Of Asia's Best Bars List, All The Bars You Should Know Off

Everybody loves to walk into a good bar and just like Ed Sheeran would say “The club isn’t the best place to find a lover, so the bar is where I go." While we do not know if everyone can find love just by hopping bars but we sure do know that you can always have a fun time chilling at a bar. If you are someone who loves going to bars then you must feature all the bars that are being titled as Asia’s best bars.

Yes, you heard that absolutely right. Asia’s best bars list is out and it is indeed a matter of pride that a pub in Delhi is in the Top 20 of the list. Sidecar, a high-end bar situated in the M Block Market Of GK 2 in Delhi is in the 18th position on the list.

This bar was in the 26th position last year and in the 47th position the year ahead of that. It is a frequented bar in Delhi and visitors not only love the delicacies served there but are always in awe of the ambience.

Here is the top 5o list of Asia’s best bars that everybody should try and visit at least once-

Coa (Hong Kong) Jigger & Pony (Singapore) BKK Social Club (Bangkok) Bar Benfiddich (Tokyo) Zest (Seoul) Tropic City (Bangkok) Nutmeg & Clove (Singapore) Argo (Hong Kong) Darkside (Hong Kong) Sago House (Singapore) Indulge Experimental Bistro (Taipei) Vesper (Bangkok) Bar Cham (Seoul) The SG Club (Tokyo) Analogue (Singapore) Republic (Singapore) The Aubrey (Hong Kong) Sidecar (New Delhi) The Cocktail Club (Jakarta) Virtu (Tokyo) Manhattan (Singapore) Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar (Bangkok) Lamp Bar (Nara) 28 Hongkong Street (Singapore) Le Chamber (Seoul) Penicillin (Hong Kong) Atlas (Singapore) Alice (Seoul) Pantja (Jakarta) Employees Only (Singapore) Quinary (Hong Kong) Stay Gold Flamingo (Singapore) Mostly Harmless (Hong Kong) The Curator (Manila) The Bombay Canteen (Mumbai) Bar Trigona (Kuala Lumpur) Southside Parlor (Seoul) Copitas (Bengaluru) Hope & Sesame (Guangzhou) Smoke & Bitters (Sri Lanka) Vender (Taichung) Native (Singapore) The Public House (Taipei) Bee’s Knees (Kyoto) High Five (Tokyo) Soko (Seoul) The Old Man (Hong Kong) The Living Room (Mumbai) The Bellwood (Tokyo) Penrose (Kuala Lumpur)

Bombay Canteen and The Living Room in Mumbai too have made it to the list.