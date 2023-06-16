This Father's Day, Induct Your Dad Into The World Of Highballs With These DIY Recipes 

Father’s Day brings an opportunity for you to enjoy a drink with your dad, only adults allowed here. We know he loves his scotch but this Sunday, delve in to the world of highball recipes that are easy to make and offer a delightful range of flavors with your dad. Wondering where to get these recipes, fret not, we have compiled recipes that are designed to showcase the harmony between different ingredients, allowing your dad to explore the world of mixology from the comfort of his own home.

These DIY recipes, will help you spend quality time together, experiment, and create personalized drinks that suit his preferences.

New York Highball

This classy highball encapsulates the rich and exciting journey of life in the Big Apple with its vivid colors. The two-toned aesthetics of the drink accentuate the allure of this highball, which is served with DEWAR’S whisky collins on the bottom and topped with dark port wine.

Ingredients:

60ml DEWAR’S 12YO whisky

25ml fresh lemon juice

25ml sugar syrup (1:1 sugar to water by weight)

45ml chilled soda water

Steps:

Add the 12YO whisky, lemon juice, and sugar syrup to a chilled highball glass with ice and stir to chill

Top off with ~45ml of chilled soda water

Take a spoon and put it over the drink with the bottom just touching the liquid and pour port wine into the spoon so it floats on the top of the drink

Garnish with a lemon or orange twist

The John Collins

A variation of the gin based Tom Collins, this highball uses DEWAR’S whisky instead and is lengthened with soda water for a light yet flavourful combination. Ideally, this highball is best served with Italian lemons, but you can also use the Indian nimbu for a more local zesty taste.

Ingredients:

60 ml DEWAR’S 12YO whisky

25ml fresh lemon juice

25ml sugar syrup (1:1 sugar to water by weight)

90ml chilled soda water

Steps:

Add ingredients to chilled highball glass, add ice, stir to chill and combine

Top off with ~90ml of chilled soda water

Garnish with a lemon or orange twist

Jonetsu Highball

Ingredients

60ml DEWAR’S 12YO Whisky

30ml Passionfruit Cinnamon syrup

Fill chilled highball glass with ice and top with cold soda water

Garnish with cinnamon stick

